7 Best Contacts And Dialer Apps For Android

Best Contacts & Dialer Apps For Android

The primary function of a phone is to speak with other people, other features like social media interactions, gaming, business, blogging and other activities are a bonus that makes our daily life much easier. However, the Contact and Dialer apps are the most overlooked apps in the Play Store. Mostly because the default dialer app that comes bundled with the phone gets the job done for most users. But nowadays, you can do much more using these apps – from setting contact-based reminders to managing all your social media profiles, you can do it all right from your Contact and Dialer apps.

Phones these days often come with brand-specific dialer UIs pre-installed. Thanks to Android, customizing and personalizing the dialer too is supremely easy. More often than not, the syncing of various accounts like Twitter, Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook, Gmail etc lead to an extensive list. This leads to the need of segregating and grouping contacts, filtering and the need for easy search options minus lags.

For these purposes, we have listed the 7 Best Contacts and Dialer Apps currently available in the Play Store.

1. Drupe

If you are bored of the traditional Phonebook apps, it is time to Switch to Drupe. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that it lets tooth choose your contact first and then decide how to communicate. Once installed, Drupe will always be one swipe away, from a trigger zone of your choice.

The Drupe is known for its unique and responsive design. It has semi-transparent floating icon accessible from all your screens. It provides a plethora of features such as the smart dialer, built-in call recorder, contact-based reminders, seamless integration with third-party apps, integrated call blocker and much more. Scroll through the entire contact list or just the favorites, and then drag the contact bubble to the voice call icon, text message or any other specified apps (the list is easy to edit from Settings).

The app is highly customizable with tons of free themes, optional shortcuts etc. The app also offers a standard T-9 dialer, complete with speed searching. A floating Facebook Messenger style bubble will notify you about missed calls and the like. The app is available for free in the Play Store.

2. True Dialer

The king of third-party calling apps, TrueCaller is functional for many reasons. First, apart from blocking spam calls pretty accurately, it also fills names of unknown callers from its database into the call logs. Next, the tiny green dots in the interface show you if the person is ready to take phone calls. A red dot means the person is busy on another call or their phone is in DND mode. You can ask the person to call you back when they are free, and they will get a notification once they are available. The app also has swiping gestures to quickly initiate a call or text message. Lastly, you can choose a dark theme if you prefer.

TrueCaller constantly keeps updating the user interface and adds new features regularly. The only gripe is the in-app ads, although you can remove them, for Rs. 60 per month. It is a little expensive as a monthly subscription though, and we wish the company had gone with a one-time purchase model instead.

Contacts+ is a beautifully built address book, which stands out from the crowd because it integrates your social networks and other messaging applications into one neat user interface, pulling metadata and other relevant information on your contacts, including photos into a streamlined and modern interface.

On set up, the app asks you to integrate and sync with your various social media accounts and get their updates as well. In terms of managing and organizing your contact list, the application offers a fantastic way to sort and apply groups to your contacts. It has an inbuilt messaging board and is recommended for those who like aesthetics with functionality.

The True Phone dialer app allows you to filter the call log data by type of call i.e. incoming, missed, blocked, outgoing. It lets you optimize, categorize, merge, share, split, rename and blacklist contacts. You can configure this app to show contacts saved on the phone’s storage memory, Google account or both.

True Phone dialer allows you to view the call logs for a contact. You can set a ringtone for your favorite contact with the True Phone Dialer app. It also provides an option to send a message to the contact and enable call forwarding/waiting for services on your mobile phone.

True Phone dialer offers 5 color themes. In addition to this, it allows users to create their own theme by specifying a color for the dial pad, font, call button, background modules of the app. BY default, True Phone’s interface is divided into 4 sections. If you find some of the tabs annoying, you can disable them by navigating to the app settings interface.

ZenUI Dialer & Contacts is developed by ASUS Computer Inc. mostly for ASUS phones. If you like the ZenUI interface you can download it for free from the play store. ZenUI Dialer & Contacts is an all-in-one contacts and dialer app which provides advanced contact management features.

6. ExDialer

This app allows users to categorize their contacts in groups. If your phone book has 1000s of numbers, finding a particular contact is an easy task in Exdialer as it features a search tool. It also sorts all your contacts by name. You can change the sorting order by altering the settings. ExDialer features five cool skins, i.e., lollipop, crystal, simplism, simp, and classic.

With ExDialer, you can easily configure events and actions, i.e., when you tap on a number, you can make this app display a dialog box that includes options to make VoIP or regular GSM calls. In addition, it includes plenty of useful features. You should try it out if you are not happy with the default dialer in your handset.

7. Simpler Dialer & Phone

Simpler Dialer & Phone integrated with all essential features. This permits you to get all basic and standard functionalities such as voice search, text search, T9 search for perfect words, setting speed dial for your favorites. Updated Simpler Dialer and Phone automatically stores your contact for backup. Stay in touch and update the app frequently and enjoy chatting.

A few last words

Android has a vast number of apps and choosing the right one can be quite cumbersome. A customized dialer helps in improving the overall experience of using your phone while obviously making it look better. While there are many apps available on Google Play Store, we believe that these were the 7 Best Contacts And Dialer Apps for all type of Android Phones/Devices.

If you are looking to replace your stock dialer, then you should really try some of the apps in the list. If we missed any of the best Android contacts and dialer apps, tell us about them in the comments and do not forget to subscribe for more updates.

See Also

Help Us Grow If you like this post, please share it with your friends. You are free to copy and redistribute this article in any medium or format, as long as you keep the links in the articles or provide a link back to this page.