Apple iPhone X Receives FCC Approval Ahead of October 27 Pre-Orders

Apple iPhone X

According to a recent report, Apple iPhone X has received approval from the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ahead of its October 27 pre-orders. For those unfamiliar with the overall process, FCC approval is required if you want to sell a device in the US.

When Apple announced iPhone X, the device is not ready and does not have FCC approval. This was even mentioned in the iPhone X product pages. This is why it does not really come as a surprise to learn that the iPhone X has only recently managed to get approved by the FCC.

The FCC must approve all radio-transmitting devices before they are able to be legally sold in the United States, including all iPhones. The FCC’s program is designed to ensure that RF devices in the United States “operate effectively”, do not cause harmful interference, meet human RF exposure limits, and comply with other FCC rules. The FCC’s approval means that the iPhone X is now eligible to be sold in the US where it is expected to be released on the 3rd of November, with pre-orders taking place towards the end of October.

However, we should state that if you are planning on getting the iPhone X, you will want to move fast because we are hearing that the phone could be extremely difficult to get ahold of. This is due to supplies of the iPhone X are expected to be heavily constrained due to production issues with the TrueDepth camera used for facial recognition. Some analysts are predicting that supply will be constrained up to the first half of 2018, so you will definitely want to pre-order it ASAP once it goes live.

Help Us Grow If you like this post, please share it with your friends. You are free to copy and redistribute this article in any medium or format, as long as you keep the links in the articles or provide a link back to this page.