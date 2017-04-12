AT&T Released Android Nougat Update For Samsung Galaxy Note 5 And Galaxy S6 Edge+

AT&T Logo

AT&T has released Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+. The update is around 1.5 GB in size and brings a wide range of new features, tweaks, and improvements including stuff like the multi-window view, quick switch between apps, Doze on the Go and a bunch of new emoji. The update also includes March 1 Android security patch.

The update also includes Samsung Cloud and Samsung Pass services. In addition, you will be happy to note that the AT&T Address Book, MobiTV, and AT&T Live bloatware will be removed after they get on Nougat.

The Nougat update has been released as an over the air update for the handset and you can check to see if it is available from the settings menu on your device. The update will bring the firmware version to N920AUCU4EQC6 for Note 5 and G928AUCU4EQC6 for S6 Edge+.

It is good to know that Samsung has not forgotten its older devices. The company is updating various Galaxy devices to Nougat and has worked to update all the various carrier models. Last week, Sprint has rolled out Android 7.0 Nougat update to Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Verizon and T-Mobile lists the Nougat updates for Note 5 and S6 Edge+ under “manufacturer development”, suggesting that they are working on their own optimizations and customizations.

AT&T is rolling out the update in phases so it is going to be a while before it becomes available for all users on AT&T.

To update Samsung Galaxy Note 5 And Galaxy S6 Edge+

Make sure your device is fully charged and connected to Wi-Fi. From the device home screen, pull down the notification shade and tap Settings. Under the System category, tap About device. Tap Software update > Check for updates. Follow the on-screen prompts to download and install the update. The device automatically restarts once the new software successfully installs.

Since downloading software via a mobile network may result in added charges, it is better for you to use a Wi-Fi connection when downloading software updates. You should also remember that firmware updates require at least 3GB of free space in your phone. In addition, make sure that your battery is fully charged or at least 70% so that your phone will not turn off while downloading or updating software. You can read how to update your Android device via OTA by visiting here.

To verify the software update on Galaxy Note 5 And Galaxy S6 Edge+

From the device home screen, pull down the notification shade and tap Settings. Under the System category, tap About device. The device has the latest software if the Baseband version and Build number match the current update details.

Software Details

Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ (G928A)

Android version: 7.0

Security patch level (SPL): March 1, 2017

Baseband version: G928AUCU4EQC6

Kernel version: 3.10.61-10809541

Build number: NRD90M.G928AUCU4EQC6

Previous versions required: G928AUCS4CQA1 or G928AUCS4CQB2

File size: Up to 1.51GB

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 (N920A)

Android version: 7.0

Security patch level (SPL): March 1, 2017

Baseband version: N920AUCU4EQC6

Kernel version: 3.10.61-10809541

Build number: NRD90M.N920AUCU4EQC6

The previous version required: N920AUCS4CQA1 or N920AUCS4CQB2

File size: Up to 1.57GB

