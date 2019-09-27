Samsung Galaxy A70s with 64MP camera, 4,500-mAh battery is officially launched in India

After several major leaks in the past week, Samsung Galaxy A70s has been officially introduced by Samsung India, and the device will go on sale tomorrow, September 28, for the starting price of Rs. 28,999 ($412). The phone features minor improvements over the Galaxy A70 such as the new 64MP Samsung Bright GW1 camera, prism gradient design and 4,500 mAh battery.

The Galaxy A70s sports a screen with a waterdrop-style notch that Samsung calls Infinity-U display. Other key specifications of the new Samsung phone include octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, 32-megapixel selfie camera, 4,500mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy A70s shares a majority of its specifications with Samsung Galaxy A70. The handset shares a majority of its specifications with Samsung Galaxy A70.

Looking at the front you would be pressed to find any changes. You get the same 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a waterdrop notch for the 32MP selfie cam. The fingerprint reader still resides under the screen.

The main visual change is around the back where we now have the 3D prism gradient design with a glossy finish. The main camera now comes in at 64MP with an F/1.8 aperture, joined by an 8MP F/2.2 ultrawide sensor and 5MP depth helper.

Samsung is using its own 64MP ISOCELL GW1 Bright sensor on the Galaxy A70s and this is the same sensor as the Realme XT/X2 and the Redmi Note 8. The 64MP sensor has the highest resolution among Samsung’s 0.8-micron lineup. For sharper imaging and bright photography in low light, the sensor supports 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to capture 16MP images. The phone also comes with a Super Steady Video mode, which is a fancy moniker for EIS. Video recording tops out at 4K with 30fps.

Besides the new camera module, the Samsung Galaxy A70s gets a new prism-cut design on the back, similar to the new Galaxy A50s and the A30s. The phone will be offered in Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colours. Other than that, all of the features remain the same as the previous generation.

The phone will be available in two variants with the base model with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage will be priced at Rs. 28,999. The second model featuring 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will retail at Rs. 30,999. Both variants will go on sale in the country beginning tomorrow via major e-retailers, major brick-and-mortar stores, Samsung Opera House, and Samsung online store. There is no word on international availability at this point.

For the new Galaxy A series models, Samsung has tied up with leading telecom operators for exciting consumer offers:

Jio users can enjoy Double Data on the INR 198 and INR 299 plans (maximum: 12 recharges)

Airtel users can enjoy Double Data on the INR 249 INR 299 and INR 349 denominations (maximum: 10 recharges)

Vodafone and Idea users can get a Cashback of INR 75 on recharge of INR 255 through MyVoda App and MyIdea App (maximum: 50 recharges, Total Cashback INR 3,750). Also, customers will get extra 0.5 GB data per day for 18 Months.

For more details, terms, conditions and launch dates, please refer to respective operator websites.

Colours Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White Display Size / Resolution 6.7″(17.03cm)FHD+ (1080×2400) sAMOLED Infinity Display Infinity-U Display Camera Rear 64MP AF (F1.8) + 5MP FF + 8MP(UW) FF Front 32MP FF (F2.0) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa Core Memory RAM 6 / 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB Micro SD Up to 512GB Battery Capacity (Typical) 4,500mAh Charging 25W Super-Fast Charging Others On-Screen Fingerprint, Samsung Pay

