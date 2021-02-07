Samsung Galaxy A51 gets Android 11 update with One UI 3.0

Samsung is currently rolling out the Android 11 software update with One UI 3.0 for the Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone and the update also comes with the February 2021 Android security patches.

The Android 11 update brings a wide range of new features like one-time permissions, a dedicated conversations section in the notifications area, chat bubbles, and a dedicated media playback widget.

It will also bring One UI 3.0 features such as an improved UI design, better color scheme, and icons, improved stock apps, repositioned volume controls, improved Dark Mode, better Digital Wellbeing and Parental Control feature, and more lockscreen widgets and AoD customizations are a part of the update as well.

As reported by Sammobile, the update bears firmware version A515FXXU4DUB1, is rolling out in Russia right now.

If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy A51 handset and want to check if the update has rolled out for your phone, you can go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.