Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 8 update for its Galaxy F06 and Galaxy M06 smartphones in India.Â The new firmware brings refreshed UI design, smoother performance, and several new features aimed at improving overall usability. Both devices are also expected to receive the upcoming One UI 8.5 update, based on Android 16 QPR2, in the near future.

Key Highlights:

Samsung One UI 8 update Â now rolling out toÂ Galaxy F06 Â andÂ Galaxy M06 Â users inÂ India .

Â now rolling out toÂ Â andÂ Â users inÂ . Firmware versions:Â E066BXXU3BYI8 Â (Galaxy F06) andÂ M066BXXU3BYI8 Â (Galaxy M06).

Â (Galaxy F06) andÂ Â (Galaxy M06). IncludesÂ refreshed UI ,Â enhanced animations , andÂ better system performance .

,Â , andÂ . Available viaÂ Settings -> Software update -> Download and install .

. One UI 8.5 , based onÂ Android 16 QPR2 , coming soon with more features.

, based onÂ , coming soon with more features. Rollout toÂ other global regionsÂ expected shortly.

One UI 8 update now live in India

Samsung has officially begun rolling out the One UI 8 update for its popular budget smartphones, the Galaxy F06 and Galaxy M06. The Galaxy F06 update carries firmware version E066BXXU3BYI8, while the Galaxy M06 update arrives with version M066BXXU3BYI8. Currently, the rollout is available for Indian users, though Samsung is likely to expand availability to more regions soon.

To check for the update, go toÂ Settings -> Software update -> Download and install.

Once installed, One UI 8 delivers a redesigned interface, smoother transitions, improved stability, and several new customization options across system apps and menus.

What’s new in One UI 8

The One UI 8 update focuses on making Samsung’s interface more fluid, intuitive, and consistent. It introduces:

Updated icons and refined app layouts.

Smoother animations and faster app transitions.

Improved battery optimization and memory management.

Enhanced privacy and security settings.

You can read about the visual and performance improvement inÂ One UI 8 here.

What’s next: One UI 8.5 and Android 16 QPR2

Just like the Galaxy A06, both the Galaxy F06 and Galaxy M06 are confirmed to receive Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8.5 update, which will be based on Android 16 QPR2. The next major update will bring further visual refinements, new personalization tools, and improved system-wide performance – strengthening Samsung’s promise of long-term software support for its affordable lineup.

For the latest news on Samsung software updates, Android 16 features, and One UI release schedules, stay tuned to our coverage.