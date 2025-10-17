Prime Inspiration

Samsung rolls out One UI 8 update to Galaxy F06 and Galaxy M06 users in India

by

Raja Rajan
in
Samsung Galaxy F06
Samsung Galaxy F06

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 8 update for its Galaxy F06 and Galaxy M06 smartphones in India.Â The new firmware brings refreshed UI design, smoother performance, and several new features aimed at improving overall usability. Both devices are also expected to receive the upcoming One UI 8.5 update, based on Android 16 QPR2, in the near future.

Key Highlights:

  • Samsung One UI 8 updateÂ now rolling out toÂ Galaxy F06Â andÂ Galaxy M06Â users inÂ India.
  • Firmware versions:Â E066BXXU3BYI8Â (Galaxy F06) andÂ M066BXXU3BYI8Â (Galaxy M06).
  • IncludesÂ refreshed UI,Â enhanced animations, andÂ better system performance.
  • Available viaÂ Settings -> Software update -> Download and install.
  • One UI 8.5, based onÂ Android 16 QPR2, coming soon with more features.
  • Rollout toÂ other global regionsÂ expected shortly.

One UI 8 update now live in India

Samsung has officially begun rolling out the One UI 8 update for its popular budget smartphones, the Galaxy F06 and Galaxy M06. The Galaxy F06 update carries firmware version E066BXXU3BYI8, while the Galaxy M06 update arrives with version M066BXXU3BYI8. Currently, the rollout is available for Indian users, though Samsung is likely to expand availability to more regions soon.

To check for the update, go toÂ Settings -> Software update -> Download and install.

Once installed, One UI 8 delivers a redesigned interface, smoother transitions, improved stability, and several new customization options across system apps and menus.

What’s new in One UI 8

The One UI 8 update focuses on making Samsung’s interface more fluid, intuitive, and consistent. It introduces:

  • Updated icons and refined app layouts.
  • Smoother animations and faster app transitions.
  • Improved battery optimization and memory management.
  • Enhanced privacy and security settings.

You can read about the visual and performance improvement inÂ One UI 8 here.

What’s next: One UI 8.5 and Android 16 QPR2

Just like the Galaxy A06, both the Galaxy F06 and Galaxy M06 are confirmed to receive Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8.5 update, which will be based on Android 16 QPR2. The next major update will bring further visual refinementsnew personalization tools, and improved system-wide performance – strengthening Samsung’s promise of long-term software support for its affordable lineup.

For the latest news on Samsung software updatesAndroid 16 features, and One UI release schedules, stay tuned to our coverage.

Tags:

, ,
Raja Rajan Avatar
Raja Rajan
Raja has been obsessed with technology and Cricket for as long as he can remember. Nowadays, he works as a freelance developer and writer for PrimeInspiration.com

Help Us Grow

If you like this post, please share it with your friends.

You are free to copy and redistribute this article in any medium or format, as long as you keep the links in the article or provide a link back to this page.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Privacy Settings

Privacy & Cookie Overview

Our website uses cookies to provide you with the best user experience possible. These cookies are stored in your browser and perform essential functions such as recognizing you when you return to our website, as well as helping us to understand which sections of the website you find most useful and engaging.

To learn more, you can read our Privacy & Cookie Policy or reach out through our Contact form.

Strictly Necessary Cookies

Strictly Necessary Cookies must always be enabled to ensure the proper functioning of this website and to allow us to provide you with excellent service. These cookies are also essential for saving your cookie preferences.

Google Adsense

We use Google AdSense to keep this site free by displaying relevant ads. AdSense requires essential cookies that cannot be disabled, but you can manage other cookies. We respect your privacy and provide options to control non-essential cookies.

For more details on how Google handles your data, visit Google's Data Usage Policy. Please review our Privacy Policy for more information on how we protect your data.

AddToAny

We use AddToAny for social sharing. It doesn’t store cookies, ensuring a privacy-friendly experience. AddToAny complies with GDPR and CCPA by default.

For more, see their Privacy Policy.

OneSignal

We use OneSignal to send notifications to users who opt in. OneSignal complies with GDPR and is certified under the EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield frameworks.

For more, see their Privacy Policy.

3rd Party Cookies

This website utilizes third-party cookies, which can enhance your experience and support our ongoing efforts to improve our services.

Google Analytics

We use Google Analytics to collect anonymous data, such as visitor numbers and popular pages, to improve user experience and site performance. Keeping this cookie enabled helps us refine the site based on visitor activity.

For more information, see Google’s Privacy Policy.

Discover more from Prime Inspiration

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

Powered by atecplugins.com