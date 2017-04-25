Benchmarks Of Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) Sighted On GFXBench

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)

We have heard about the new and updated Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) before and now a recent benchmark found on the GFXBench not only confirms the device but also reveals the updated specifications of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) will come with a 4.8-inch display with an HD resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and the device will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 7570 processor running at 1.4 GHz. Interestingly, the benchmark chart shows that the device will have Mali-T720 GPU.

Other specifications on the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) will include 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage.

The handset will come with front and rear cameras, on the front there will be a 5-megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back a 12-megapixel camera for photos. The device will also come with Android 7.0 Nougat.

Right now, we do not have much information about the device or when Samsung will launch it. However, we believe the entire new J-Series — Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) including — will see daylight soon.

We update you guys as soon as we get some more information on the new J-series. In other related news, Samsung Galaxy S8+ is expected to outsell the smaller Galaxy S8.

Source: [1], [2]

