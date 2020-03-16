OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro gets 5G certification in China ahead of launch

A recent report reveals OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro carrying the model numbers IN2010 and IN2020 respectively have received the 5G TENAA certification in China. The TENAA listing of both phones clearly mentions support for dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA) cellular connectivity.

While the listing does not reveal much about the specifications, it is an indication that the launch date is nearing. The OnePlus 8 series is rumored to launch a little ahead of the usual release cycle in April, and the TENAA listing supports it to a good extent.

In a recent media interview, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series would be an all-5G lineup. The Shenzhen-based company also earlier this week announced the investment of $30 million for 5G-focused research and development. We are unsure about the 4G LTE models that will land in India. It is possible that OnePlus will launch the same models with 5G disabled.

OnePlus 8 is reported to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout on the display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will reportedly arrive with three different variants 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and the massive 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. In terms of the camera, the OnePlus 8 is tipped to come with a triple-camera setup at the rear, comprising of a 48-megapixel, a 16-megapixel secondary unit, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The OnePlus 8 will house a 4000-mAh with a 30T Warp charge feature.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a slightly bigger screen measuring at a 6.65-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. In terms of optics, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. It could come with a 32MP selfie shooter. The OnePlus 8 Pro will house a slightly bigger 4500-mAh battery with 10V 5A Super Warp fast charging support, which would be a major advantage for the users.

Both the 8 Pro and 8 will run on Android 10 OS and flaunt a glass body.

Source