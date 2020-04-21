Motorola Edge+ specs, price, and official promo video leaked

A last-minute leak reveals the full specs and price of Motorola Edge+ ahead of its online launch event that will start today at 11 AM CDT (4 PM UTC). A promo video of the Edge+ is also shared by reliable leakster Evan Blass on Twitter.

According to the leak, the Motorola Edge+ sports a 6.7-inch FullHD+ 90Hz OLED punch-hole display with curved edges. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and comes in 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

In terms of imaging, we have a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 108MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS. On the front is a 25MP camera fitted inside a circular cutout.

The device will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W wired and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone also comes with 5W reverse wireless charging so you can use it to juice up other devices. It runs Android 10 out of the box and will receive only one major Android version update, which is a bummer. The Motorola Edge+ will support 5G networks and cost $1,000.

Meanwhile, a promo video of the Edge+ shared by reliable leakster Evan Blass confirms the smartphone will also feature stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint scanner. You can watch the clip below.

Blass also shared a promo video of the vanilla Edge, which confirms the smartphone will pack a 90Hz curved edge display with a fingerprint reader underneath and a punch hole in the top-left corner for the 25MP selfie camera.

The Edge Plus will be sold exclusively on Verizon with a payment plan costing $41.67/month, according to Droid Life, and there apparently will not be an unlocked version of the phone. It will also apparently support Verizon's UW and mmWave 5G network, which promises faster speeds than sub-6GHz 5G, as long as you can find a place that is actually covered by mmWave 5G.

Motorola is also expected to announce a less powerful phone called the Edge. Like the Plus variant, it comes with stereo speakers and a triple camera setup on the back, but the 108MP primary camera is replaced with a 64-megapixel unit, according to XDA-Developers.

The Motorola Edge will also support 5G networks, and while the clip doesn't reveal its battery size, Motorola claims the cell will have up to two days of endurance. The video is attached below.

We will have more details about the new Edge and Edge+ smartphones when they are made official later today.

Source