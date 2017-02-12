LG Watch Style And Watch Sport Are Available For Purchase

LG Watch Style & LG Watch Sport

Earlier this week LG unveiled two new Android Wear 2.0-powered smartwatches – the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport. Although these devices are launched a couple of days ago, they are now available for purchase from several retailers.

These devices are LG’s first ever smartwatches to run on the latest iteration of Google’s wearable device platform. The LG Watch Style is the entry-level device and cost around $249. It also offers less functionality as it lacks LTE, NFC, etc. The LG Watch Style is available in Silver and Titanium colors for $249 while the Rose Gold is available for $279. It is now available for purchase via the Google Store.

The LG Watch Sport is a bit more expensive but also offers greater functionality. For example, it has support for GPS, NFC, and LTE. It is available in Dark Blue and Titanium colors from the Google Store for $349. The LG Watch Sport is also available for purchase via Verizon and AT&T. However, both carriers are only offering it in Titanium color.

