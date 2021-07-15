How to Make it as a Professional Gamer

Many of us have a dream job. For some that might be an astronaut, a pilot, or a footballer, for others that might be playing video games. Today, there are several career opportunities for those that have a lot of talent with a controller or a keyboard, but just like the fields of sports, space travel, and airlines, the market is incredibly competitive, and only the best get through.

While eSports may seem like a modern concept, it actually has a long history dating all the way back to the 1970s. It is, however, only recently that it has become possible to do it for a job rather than just a hobby. But with millions of people vying for a spot at the top of the sport, anyone who is serious about competing must put in a lot of work to get there.

So what work is required to make it as a professional gamer?

Understand Why You Want to be a Professional Gamer

Business people that start businesses just to "get rich" often do not succeed to the same extent as those that have a passion for what they do. For example, Steve Jobs was dedicated to building the best possible products and changing the world with them, while other computer companies just focused on making beige boxes.

The same applies to athletes. Footballers that want to play to make money do not reach the same levels as those that just love playing their favorite sport.

You, therefore, should search within yourself to make sure your desire to become a professional gamer is driven by a passion for gaming and not because you just do not want a normal job, you want to be famous, or you think it is a path to wealth. There is a lot of hard work required to become a success in gaming, so without the right desire, you will quickly burn out.

Choose Your Game

Most professional gamers specialize in a single title, though some are multi-disciplined. At least, in the beginning, it makes more sense to pick a single game to focus on as you can put all your energy to succeed with that one.

Again, your choice should be based on which game you enjoy playing the most and not the one you think will earn you the most fame.

Practice

Whatever you want to succeed at in life, you need to practice. There is an old adage that it takes 10,000 hours of practice to master any skill, though it is difficult to find any evidence that backs this particular figure up, the premise is certainly true.

Most professional gamers will spend several hours a day practicing both alone and with their teams. When they are not playing, they will often be reviewing recordings of their games to find areas where they can improve, just like a football player reviewing the game tapes from previous matches.

You will also need to research different strategies and work on incorporating them into your gameplay. You can read a lot about these online, but leading professional gamers also employ coaches to help them with this.

If you are going to be playing a team game like CS:GO or Halo, you will also need to practice this as it is very different from just doing as you please on a public server.

Two People Playing Games / Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash

Join the Gaming Community and Find a Team

Gaming may sometimes be an individual sport, but almost all players are in a team. Teams give them structure and resources to help them progress their careers that would not otherwise be available.

You will want to get actively involved in the gaming community. Lurk in some forums and social media groups and begin joining in the conversation when you are comfortable.

The most talented players are often scouted by teams, but many also allow players to try out for them. There are several websites that also facilitate the matching of players and teams, so take a look at these.

Look After Yourself

Most professional video game players train like athletes. As well as practicing their video game playing, they also exercise and eat a balanced and healthy diet that keeps them mentally and physically sharp.

You can incorporate this into your routine any way you like, but just make sure are consistent with it.

Playing video games professionally is no walk in the park, it requires a lot of dedication and perseverance. Just like any other sport, there are many people that want to do it, but only a small number are successful.

It is, therefore, important that you are aware of this before you begin this journey, but it is equally important to remember that your success is in your hands.