Gaming Headsets: How Music Changes Gaming Experiences

Anyone who has ever played video games knows that playing with music entirely changes your experience. The audio jack development led to the greatest innovation of music in gaming history: the gaming headset. According to game experts, listening to music with headphones significantly improves people's overall gaming experience.

They also note that many people choose to play games based on their sound quality and musical arrangement. Gaming headsets significantly improve the sound quality of games due to their internal design and customizable settings.

Sound in Gaming: A History

Sound in video gaming has existed since 1972 when the game Pong released. Pong had sound effects but no music; however, it entirely changed how people enjoyed games at home. Due to improved arcade technology, Namco games such as Pac-Man and Rally-X innovated the industry by adding music.

Home gaming systems began to develop at this point, often including short jingles, which could fit due to improved hardware. In the opinion of many gaming historians, the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), or the Famicom (as it is named in Japan), was the first home system to use the fundamentals of song creation in video games.

Gaming music became recognizable at this point in time. You could play the first 15 seconds of the Super Mario Bros theme on NES, recognize the song, and elicit an emotional, nostalgic response to the game.

Gaming computers, such as the Amiga, Atari, and the Commodore lines, first brought music to computers. Technology began to develop, and gaming audio started to be set onto CDs. Computers and gaming consoles started to provide audio jacks. Audio jacks initially allowed for the development of gaming headphones.

What is the Difference Between Normal Headphones and a Gaming Headset?

Gaming headsets are designed to fit gamers who play a range of competitive games. They are usually bulkier than music-oriented headphones and have better quality mics connected. Gaming headsets are meant to last and are often more expensive than ordinary headphones.

Standard headphones also have a balanced v-curve, which means that all audio equalizer settings are flat. Gaming headsets have increased bass and high-range noises and reduced mid-range noises. This allows gamers who play first-person shooters to hear more minor noises, such as footsteps or distant gunshots.

Gaming headphones were initially designed for competitive gaming, while regular headphones were developed for home consumers to listen to music. Video game developers do create games under the assumption that people will be using gaming headphones or use good sound systems while playing their games.

The listening component of headphones that should be important to gamers is clarity. If you play games where you like to hear sound effects and calm background music, you probably do need to own gaming headphones. The same thing holds true for individuals who play fighting, puzzle, arcade, racing, sports, role-playing, adventure, mass multiplayer online (MMO), shooting games, or music games.

Top Headphones for Different Types of Gaming

Best Gaming Headsets

In the past, many Bluetooth headphones dropped audio quality or noises frequently, which led gamers to use wired headsets. Nowadays, due to improved technology, almost all of the best gaming headsets use Bluetooth connections. Gaming headsets are amongst the must-have items for any serious gamer.

Try out the Razer Blackshark V2, the Audeze Penrose, and the JBL Quantum 800 headsets for the best competitive gaming experience.

Best Headphones for Casual Gamers

Casual gamers often play games online with friends, so they must have a microphone that they can use. Many casual games do have dynamic sound quality, which brings immersive gameplay. Casual gamers should look to the SteelSeries Arctis 1, the Corsair HS35, and the Xbox Wireless Headset for a top-notch audio experience.

Best Headphones for Pro Gamers

Pro Gamers prefers headphones with a microphone and has surround sound and Dolby support. A good gaming headphone helps you differentiate warnings and alerts from background music. In shooting games, surround sound support would help you locate the direction of shots fired, which is very helpful in professional gaming.

Gamers should consider popular headphones brands, such as Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony before making a purchase. Buyers should base their decision on their budgets and headphone preferences (wireless vs wired, over-the-ear vs under-the-ear, etc.).

Conclusion

Countless scientific studies link listening to music with improved moods in people. A high-quality gaming headset is an excellent purchase for anyone who plays comprehensive video games.