Essential Phone gets Android May security patch, Bluetooth and shutdown fixes

Today, Essential has pushed out the Android May security patch to the Essential Phone and the update arrives as Android Pie build PQ1A.190105.058. The update includes a Bluetooth fix for audio routing, and a stability fix to improve shutdown responsiveness along with regular bug fixes and performance improvements.

May system updates are here with improvements to bluetooth and shutdown responsiveness some of you experienced. Check your phone for the update! pic.twitter.com/t12OA99zmo — Essential (@essential) May 6, 2019

Essential Phone an old and no-longer-sold Android smartphone. The phone suffered various problems since its launch due to weirdly-put-together components and software. Despite being a failure, the company is dedicated to providing support and software updates to its customers. The May security patch for Android dropped this morning and the Essential Phone is already getting it, just like it does every month.

This is quite typical for the company to be the first third-party OEM to update their phones, and unlike others, these patches are applied for everyone, not just those who opt into beta programs.

The update is now rolling out to the Essential Phone. You can check for the update in the Settings -> About Device -> Software Updates. If it is there the can download it by tapping the Download updates manually option.

Before downloading and installing the update, make sure to your battery is at least have 50% charged (we recommend fully charged). In addition, please connect to a Wi-Fi network before downloading and installing the new files as updates are usually large and consume a lot of cellular data.