Entry-level 8-inch Huawei MediaPad C3 tablet leaked

A new leak has revealed some photos and specifications for the upcoming entry-level 8-inch tablet from Huawei, the Huawei MediaPad C3. The leak comes from a Chinese social media website Weibo and it consists of marketing images that reveal both the design and specs for the device.

As per the leak, the new MediaPad C3 will come with an 8-inch IPS LCD display that with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The tablet will be powered by a MediaTek MT8768 mobile processor and it will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage. It will also come with a 5,100 mAh battery which charges over MicroUSB.

Other features include a 2-megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and on the back, there is a 5-megapixel camera for videos and photos. We also expect the tablet to run Huawei's own EMUI 10 out of the box, which is based on Android 10. The tablet will also come with Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. The images show us the Deepsea Blue color, but we expect more colors at launch.

As of now, there is no information on the pricing or availability of the device. However, a hint from the leak suggests that the tablet might be priced somewhere around 1599 yuan (~$224), which is reasonable for an entry-level tablet.

