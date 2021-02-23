Are Board Games About to Become Extinct Due to iOS Apps?

In this article, I take a look at how mobile game apps are causing a downturn in the number of people playing classical board games.

Mobile Game Apps Spell the Downfall of Board Games

Ask yourself when was the last time you sat down with your friends or family members and played a board game? There was a time of course, and not that long ago, when it was quite a popular pastime playing games such as Monopoly or Cluedo, however sadly those days are now long gone.

In fact, the number of board games sold across the U.S.A. has massively decreased over the last decade, and one of the main reasons for that is that many people now have an iPad or an iPhone or one of the many other types of devices that utilize the iOS operating system.

With the increase in the number of iPhone real money slots and game apps available on sites like SOSgame.com, it is fair and true to say most people now tend to download apps onto their Apple devices and will much prefer to play those gaming based apps than playing board games with their family members or friends as they once did.

You may have such a device yourself and have not yet discovered the joys to be had by downloading games onto that device, and if that is the case then allow me to give you an insight into just what apps are, in my opinion, worth making use of, and what you can expect to discover when making use of any of those I mention in the following guide too.

Fun Game Apps to Download onto App Devices

By taking a look at and using the search feature on the Apple app store you will discover which are currently the most popular apps, those being the ones that have been downloaded the most by other users.

However, keep in mind that there are going to be literally thousands of different game-related apps you can download, and not all of them are going to be the most modern games.

As such if you are a fan of playing retro games, those being the ones that you may have played as a child decades ago, well you will find plenty of them listed and still available, however, they will often have been given a modern-day revamp and makeover.

Look out for those game apps that do not force you to pay ongoing fees or charges though, or those apps that come jam-packed full of advertisements, for you will be much better advised to make use of the free ones that do not have in-app purchase options or those that force you to watch advert after advert in between playing each game or even worse during the games you choose to play.

Mind Challenging Gaming Apps

I know that a number of you will have no inclination to play any type of games on your Apple devices, however, do keep in mind there are several unique apps that you can download that are going to help you keep your mind sharp and alert.

Those types of apps are mind-challenging apps, on which when you download and install them then launch them you are going to be faced with all manner of puzzles to compete against the clock and may also be asked several general knowledge questions.

If you do fancy doing something other than watching TV or lounging around the house during a lock-down getting bored, then I really do urge you to consider making use of such an app, for these days anything you can do to keep your mind occupied and alert the better.

As for just which ones you will be best suited to download and make use of, well as always head on over to the Apple app store and do a search, as you will find plenty of those types of apps available, many of which I am pleased to let you know are completely free of charge to both download and to make use of too, so head on over there are take a look is my advice.