Apple website now highlights carrier offers on iPhone 12 models

Apple has launched a new webpage on its website that highlights carrier offers for customers who are buying a new iPhone 12 model. The company shows some of the trade-ins deals currently available from US carriers for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The deals are the same as what AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon offer on their websites. However, Apple says they will "guide" customers through the process and tell them exactly how much they will save. It says some deals can save us up to $700, though this will require them to trade in an eligible iPhone.

The 'iPhone Carrier Offers' page is currently highlighting savings of up to $700 from AT&T towards an iPhone 12, up to $320 from T-Mobile/Sprint, and up to $440 from Verizon. Availing of any of these deals will require you to trade-in your existing iPhone, though.

You can get these special savings when you trade in an eligible iPhone. We'll guide you through the process and tell you exactly how much you'll save. Trading in is simple. You'll receive a prepaid trade-in kit to send back your current iPhone for credit.

As a part of the trade-in process, you will receive a prepaid trade-in kit to send your iPhone back to Apple and to get the credit. For Verizon and T-Mobile, you can trade-in your device directly with Apple against your new iPhone purchase. For AT&T though, you will have to complete your trade-in with the carrier after purchasing the iPhone from Apple.

Similar to other parts of Apple's website, the company also reinforces that customers can access a chat with specialists to ask any questions about the iPhone, and also provides some useful links with support articles for setting up the iPhone for the first time.

The page only contains deals for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. For now, the page is only live in the United States. You can check out the new iPhone Carrier Offers page by going to the "iPhone" tab on Apple's website.