Apple Watch series 4, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max pre-orders start shipping out from China

Apple iPhone XS Max & iPhone XS

Apple has started shipping pre-ordered iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and Apple Watch Series 4 for customers from China. Since these devices are getting shipped from China, do not expect them to land on your doorstep anytime before September 21 i.e. the launch day of the devices.

The company has not updated the order status on its website but customers in the United States can use their reference number and head over to the UPS website to track their order. To check the status, customers will need to enter their order reference number, their phone, number and zip code on over UPS website. The order number minus its last two digits can also be used instead of the reference number. Customers with a UPS My Choice account can see all the scheduled deliveries on Friday from the scheduled deliveries section.

UPS Track Apple iPhone XS Max UPS Track By Reference Number – Apple iPhone XS Max

The above trick might not work for all customers in the United States who pre-ordered the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or the Apple Watch Series 4 as Apple/UPS servers might not have been updated with the required information. Moreover, most orders right now are still in various parts of China but should be departing for the United States and other countries in the near future.

Apple had updated the status of most iPhone XS and Apple Watch Series 4 pre-orders over the weekend with ‘preparing to ship’ status. Also, note that UPS and Apple will also hold back deliveries even if they land in the appropriate warehouse near your house until Friday for delivery.

Apple Watch Series 4, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max orders placed today will not ship out until October, but some models are still available for in-store pickup on September 21 in select stores. Retail stores are also expected to have supplies available for walk-in purchases on launch day.

Apple Stores, carrier locations like Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T, and big box retailers like Best Buy and Target are likely to have the new products available for purchase on launch day in the United States.

Source

Help Us Grow If you like this post, please share it with your friends. You are free to copy and redistribute this article in any medium or format, as long as you keep the links in the articles or provide a link back to this page.