Xiaomi Mi 10S 5G with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 108MP Camera launched in China

Xiaomi has officially launched the Mi 10S 5G in China and the key specs include Snapdragon 870 SoC, 108-megapixel camera, and 90Hz AMOLED display. It comes as the newest addition to the Mi 10 lineup that debuted last year.

The phone features a curved 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the panel is HDR10+ certified and protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It packs a punch-hole cutout for the 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. On the rear, we have a quad camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It supports dual-SIM cards and carries an under-display fingerprint scanner. Audio is a big focus point of the Mi 10S thanks to its dual speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon.

On the software front, we have MIUI 12 on top of Android 11. Other features of the Xiaomi Mi 10S include dual speakers along with usual features like 5G support, Wi-Fi, GPS/ Galileo, NFC, Bluetooth, and USB-C support. Mi 10S packs a 4,780mAh battery with support for 33W wired, 30W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The smartphone comes in Black, Blue, and White color options. Notably, Xiaomi is having a standard edition that does not include a charger in the box and a Package Edition carries a 33W charger. There is no difference in the cost of standard or Package edition.

The Xiaomi Mi 10S price in China starts at CNY 3,299 ($507) for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and the 8GB RAM + 256GB option costs CNY 3,499 ($538). The top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB variant costs CNY 3,799 ($584).

Source