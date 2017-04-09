Apple Watch: What Is Theater Mode & How To Use It?

Apple Watch

With watchOS 3.2 Apple introduced Theater Mode that will let users quickly mute the sound on their Apple Watch and avoid waking the screen on wrist raise. It is useful in situations where the bright screen can be a distraction, such as a movie or a play, and it is also useful for those who like to sleep with their Apple Watches.

What is Theater Mode?

With Theater Mode, users can mute the sound on their watch and disable waking the screen when they raise their wrist. Haptic feedback will still work, and you will receive notification, but the sound is muted. If needed, the wearer can tap on the display or press the Digital Crown to get the screen to turn on to view any notifications.

This is a great feature for when you are watching a movie, in a dark environment. You can enable this feature by swiping up from the watch face to open Control Center.

How To Turn On Theater Mode In Your Apple Watch?

Theater Mode is available as an option in the Apple Watch Control Center, so toggling it on and off is simple.

Raise your wrist to activate the Apple Watch screen or press the Digital Crown. Swipe up from the bottom of the Apple Watch to bring up Control Center. Now, check out Theater Mode (which looks like a pair of theater masks) option, which appears right below the option to silence the Watch. Tap on the ” Theater Mode” icon to activate it. A screen will pop up explaining theater mode. Tap the orange Theater Mode button to confirm.

Once it is active, the icon will get an orange colored tint. You will also see a small mask icon at the top of the Watch display.

How To Disable Theater Mode In Your Apple Watch?

To disable Theater Mode, do the following:

Tap your Apple Watch or press the “Crown” buttons to wake it up. Swipe up from the bottom of the Apple Watch to bring up Control Center. Now, check out the orange Theater Mode, which looks like a pair of theater masks that appears right below the option to silence the Watch. The orange color indicates Theater Mode is enabled. Tap the orange Theater Mode button.

Now, the icon will turn gray indicating that theater mode is disabled. In addition, the small mask icon at the top of the Watch display will also disappear.

How Does Theater Mode Works?

When in Theater Mode, your Apple Watch screen will remain dark instead of turning on when you raise your wrist. Your watch will still receive notification. However, when you receive a new message or alert, you will still know as the haptic feedback will remain on.

Accessing Notifications While Theater Mode is On

When in Theater Mode, your Apple Watch screen will remain dark when you raise your wrist. To view any notifications, you have to tap the screen or press the Digital Crown to activate the screen of your Apple Watch. Tapping, or pressing the Digital Crown, or pressing the side button is also how you check the time in Theater Mode.

