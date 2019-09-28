Apple releases iOS 13.1.1 to address Battery drain, Backup, Siri and Keyboard vulnerability issues

Apple has pushed out iOS 13.1.1 update to help remedy some of the many bugs that shipped with the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 13.

Apple has released an iOS 13.1.1 update includes a handful of bug fixes and improvements. The update includes a fix for a battery drain issue plaguing users across the board. It also resolves a problem that may impact Siri’s ability to recognize requests on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The latest update also addresses a problem that prevents iPhones from being restored from backups. The problem which caused Reminders to sync slowly has also been addressed and A fix for the bug that might cause Safari search suggestions to re-enable after being turned off.

Also, a security vulnerability in iOS 13 that allowed third-party keyboards to gain full access to a device even without users permission has been patched.

Apple’s release notes, the iOS 13.1.1 update addresses the following bugs:

Fixes issues that could prevent iPhone restoring from backup

Addresses an issue that could cause battery to drain more quickly

Fixes an issue that could impact recognition of Siri requests on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Resolves a problem where Safari search suggestions may re-enable after turning them off

Addresses an issue that could cause Reminders to sync slowly

Fixes a security issue for third-party keyboard apps

There are also separate release notes for the iPad, but the update addresses the same issues:

The iOS 13.1.1 update mostly focuses on bug fixes so do not expect any major changes. Users with a device that is compatible with iOS 13.1.1 can grab the update over-the-air by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.

Some may be irritated that there is yet another update to install but others will view it as Apple being quick to roll out fixes.