Android Devices Gets Their Malware Somewhere In The Supply Chain

According to Check Point Software Technologies, Android devices from companies like Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, ZTE, Oppo, Vivo, Asus and Lenovo already have malware present in them before they reach the customer hands.

Check Point discovers various malwares ranging from info-stealers, ransomware like Slocker and Loki, which shows “illegitimate advertisements” to generate revenue while stealing device information and information stealers. The company says it analyzed 36 Android devices, belonging to a large telecommunications company and a multinational technology company.

Interestingly, Check Point researcher, Oren Koriat, says that none of the malware they detected was not downloaded to the device as a result of the users’ use, instead the devices arrived with malwares present in them. The malicious apps were not part of the official ROM supplied by the vendor and they were added somewhere along the supply chain.

According to Koriat, six of the malware instances were added by a malicious actor to the device’s ROM using system privileges, meaning they could not be removed by the user and the device had to be re-flashed.

Pre-installed malware compromise the security even of the most careful users. In addition, a user who receives a device already having malware will not be able to notice any change in the device’s activity, which often occur once a malware is installed.

The malicious package names and devices they were spotted on are listed below. Since they were added after manufacture, vendors are not to blame.

Malware Device com.fone.player1 Galaxy Note 2

LG G4 com.lu.compass Galaxy S7

Galaxy S4 com.kandian.hdtogoapp Galaxy Note 4

Galaxy Note 8.0 com.sds.android.ttpod Galaxy Note 2

Xiaomi Mi 4i com.baycode.mop Galaxy A5 com.kandian.hdtogoapp Galaxy S4 com.iflytek.ringdiyclient ZTE x500 com.android.deketv Galaxy A5 com.changba Galaxy S4

Galaxy Note 3

Galaxy S4

Galaxy Note Edge

Galaxy Note 4 com.example.loader Galaxy Tab S2 com.armorforandroid.security Galaxy Tab 2 com.android.ys.services Oppo N3

vivo X6 plus com.mobogenie.daemon Galaxy S4 com.google.googlesearch 5 Asus Zenfone 2

LenovoS90 com.skymobi.mopoplay.appstore LenovoS90 com.example.loader OppoR7 plus com.yongfu.wenjianjiaguanli Xiaomi Redmi air.fyzb3 Galaxy Note 4 com.ddev.downloader.v2 Galaxy Note 5 com.mojang.minecraftpe Galaxy Note Edge com.androidhelper.sdk Lenovo A850

Security in Android devices is a very serious concerns due to its fragmentation. In last years Android security annual report, Google claimed that the company is taking Android security very seriously and now scans around 400 million devices and 6 billion installed apps each day. Recently, WikiLeaks revealed that CIA is working on tools and obtaining zero-day exploits for iOS and various devices including Android and Windows.

