6 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Watches To Buy Online In 2021

Rolex and Watches almost always should go in the same sentence together. Since its inception, the brand is such a pioneering name in the industry that it has remained relevant and top-of-the-chain. Fair enough, there is something special with the craftsmanship of the brand. It does not just settle with aesthetically pleasing watches; it strives for precision and quality.

Among the most talked-about collections within the brand is the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, which was manufactured in 1963. It is distinct for its striking and unique features that exude so much luxury and exquisiteness. In 2017, a watch from the collection, vintage Paul Newman Daytona, was sold as one of the most expensive watches from a luxury brand. Here are some other models to check out.

1. Cosmograph Daytona Everose Gold Automatic Brown Chocolate Dial Men's Watch

Hands-down, one of the most cool-looking watches from the Cosmograph Daytona series of Rolex. The chocolate brown and gold color combination is something you do not want to miss. Its round case is made out of Rose gold with a solid back. It measures 40mm in diameter and 12.2mm in height. Its band is made out of rubber colored in jet black.

Its Chocolate brown dial is framed with a thick, luxurious black bezel. It has a unique finish of Chromalight display with long-lasting blue luminescence. Its hands and indexes are both in gold color. This beauty functions through the Calibre 4130 manufactured by Rolex itself. It has a 72 hours reserve coupled with its water-resistant feature up to 100m deep.

2. Cosmograph Daytona Yellow Gold Automatic Men's Watch

If you search for a luxury watch that exudes grandeur and magnificence, this is the watch for you. It is the type of watch that can blind anyone to how luxurious it feels and looks. The round case is made out of elegant yellow gold. It measures 40mm in diameter and has a solid back. As for its band, it is in Oysterflex.

As for its dial, it is framed with a black bezel and has three subdials inside. It is in Champagne color with small snail counters finish. The indexes of this timepiece are diamonds, and hands are the same yellow-gold material as the case. As for its movements, it has a Calibre 4130 with a 72-hour reserve. It is also water-resistant up to 100m deep underwater.

3. Cosmograph Daytona 18ct

Who is down for a classic black strap with an over-the-top dial? Of course, everyone who is a fan of luxury watches would be down for it! This beauty is a must-have for every watch collector. It has a round case with a solid back made out of Rose Gold. It measures 40mm in diameter and 12.4mm in height. It also has a black rubber bracelet to complete the look.

The dial is a whole new party. You would not even believe how beautiful and fancy it looks. It has a black dial patterned like that of a tiger's in which the other tones are diamonds framed with gold. It has diamond indexes and gold-tone hands. It is operated with Rolex Calibre 4130 with a 72 hours reserve and water-resistance feature of up to 100m.

4. Daytona Chocolate/18k rose gold Ø40 mm

The warmth of the Chocolate brown color in combination with rose gold is a killer combo. It exudes elegance, charisma, and timeless beauty. This watch has a round case made out of Everose Gold. It has a solid back, and it measures 40mm in diameter. To complete its exterior is a breathtaking band made out of the same Everose gold material as the case.

The luminescent finish chocolate brown, almost black dial, is an excellent color to match the rose gold exterior. It has luminous sticks for indexes and rose gold hands. As for its movement, it functions through its Calibre 4130 manufactured by Rolex. It has a 72 hours reserve and an additional water-resistant feature that can withstand up to 100m deep underwater.

5. Cosmograph Daytona 18ct White Gold Automatic Men's Watch

If you are sick and tired of the basic plain dial, then what better way to spice up your watch game than to purchase a timepiece that has artwork for a dial. It could be the most beautiful watch you have ever seen. This silver beauty has a round case that is made of 18ct white gold. It measures 40mm in diameter, just the perfect size for men.

As mentioned, its dial is one of a kind. It is in black mother of pearl color embellished with diamond indexes and silver-tone hands. It also has three subdials inside. It has a Calibre 4130 manufactured by Rolex along with its 72 hours reserve. More so, you can bring this to swimming escapades as it can survive even up to 100m deep underwater.

6. Cosmograph Daytona Rainbow 18ct Everose Gold

Nothing is greater than a watch that captures the beauty of the rainbow. This model comes from the Cosmograph Daytona collection is such a treat for men and women who had enough of basics. The round case with a solid back is in rose gold, measuring 40mm in diameter. To match the case is a bracelet with the same rose gold material.

As for its dial, it is just as luxurious as the exterior. It is in black with rainbow-tinted diamonds as indexes and a rose gold-tone hands. It has three subdials as well. For the movement of this timepiece, it functions through Rolex Calibre 4130 with a 72 hours reserve. To tie it all up is an additional waterproof feature that can operate even up to 100m deep.

In A Nutshell

Every watch that the Rolex brand makes is a gift to the watchmaking industry and fashion world. It is not a secret that Rolex has been the blueprint of almost every watch brand there is. With their Cosmograph Daytona series, they have proven yet again the reason why they are on top and remain to be the superior luxury watch brand after all these years.