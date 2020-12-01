5 Ways to Bring Your Home Into the 21st Century

Has it been too long since you last updated your home? Are you looking to get rid of the tired decor and drag your sanctuary into the modern world? If so, the following five tips will ensure you can give your house a contemporary makeover that is ideal for the 21st century.

1. Create the right budget

Before you get on with redesigning your home, it is essential you come up with a viable budget. It is true that certain improvements can be made without splashing the cash too much. However, if you truly want to bring your house into the 21st century, this requires a significant slice of money - as the following points will help illustrate.

2. Get smart

When moving your house into the present, there is one aspect that should take priority: technology. Gadgets are becoming more and more prevalent in everyday life. Due to this, it is anticipated by Statista that there will be more than 300 million smart homes by 2023.

So how do you make your home 'smarter'? Well, there are various gadgets you can incorporate into your property. Having a smart TV connected to your portable devices is one step you can take, as is the use of smart light bulbs you can control. Additionally, everything from your toilet to oven and your refrigerator to pet feeders can be given the smart treatment.

3. Upgrade your security

Obviously, you will already utilize various methods to keep your house safe from any potential burglars. However, it is time to move forward with your security and ensure your home is more protected than ever.

As a starting point, you should implement a home surveillance system. This can include everything from door locks which only open via your fingerprint or smartphone, to motion-activated cameras.

4. A fresh look

Nothing can make a house appear more tired than dated wallpaper. Instead of letting it stick around, it is time to rip it off the walls and go with an entirely new look. If you want to cultivate a smooth appearance, ensure you sand the walls first.

It can also help to give cabinets and other units a fresh lick of paint. The right color palette can move a house from the past and into the present instantly.

5. Get rid of the carpet

If you have been walking across the same carpet for years, it does not matter how well you have preserved it: it is going to display some wear and tear. Once the carpet is gone, it is also recommended to go with a more stylish material like hardwood flooring, stained concrete, or porcelain tile. When doing this, however, try and be as consistent as possible with the new material throughout the house.