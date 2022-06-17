If you are thinking of going solar this year, you may want to learn more about solar panel technology.

Solar energy is booming all over the world, but especially in America. There is no denying that solar panel installation is a positive move for both your finances and the environment, but it is still a big purchase for most people.

There is a lot of information on solar panel science out there. It can be a lot to sift through, so in this post, we are going to give you 4 fascinating facts about solar panel technology before you commit to buying yours.

Keep reading and you will have a better understanding of how solar panels work and why installing them is a good idea.

1. Sunlight and Energy Usage

The sun is the most powerful renewable resource that we have. Just one hour of sunlight hitting the earth is capable of handling the entire earth's energy usage for a whole year. Solar panels play an important role in realizing the potential of the sun's energy.

To put this in perspective, the fossil fuels that we have been using - literally the fossils of long-dead organisms - take millions of years to replenish. Combine this with the fact that removing them from the earth creates extremely harmful carbon emissions and it is clear which source of energy is better for humanity.

2. How Do Solar Panels Work?

Of course, solar panel science has been complicated to develop and perfect, but what your solar panels actually do is not all that complex. Solar panels are made up of numerous photovoltaic (PV) cells, which are made of negatively and positively charged silicon layers.

When photons from the sun hit the silicon cells, it basically knocks electrons around, which creates an electric current. The inverter connected to the solar panel system converts the DC charge into the AC power that we use in our homes.

3. It Pays for Itself

When you pay for solar panel installation, you may spend - on paper - as much as $30,000. This high price tag is what has kept more people from turning to solar energy, but it does not tell the whole story. In fact, there are numerous incentives and rebates that you can claim when you go solar. The federal ITC offers every solar owner a 26% tax credit and many states match that. You can also sell your excess energy back to the power grid for a profit.

Combine this with the energy savings that you see every month and you can break even on solar panel installation in a matter of a few years. Work with Blue Raven and a helpful representative will be able to explain the ins and outs of solar panel benefits to you.

4. You Do not Need Direct Sunlight

Many people think that you need to live in a sunny place to make solar panels worthwhile. Solar panels are able to utilize different parts of the light spectrum of the sun. Even on cloudy, dreary days, your solar panels are harnessing energy for your home.

Solar Panel Technology Is the Now

These are a few amazing facts about solar panels to convince you to go solar. Solar panel technology is always advancing, which is making it cheaper and cheaper to install.

We are facing a climate crisis, so the time for going solar is now. Find a solar panel installer near you and experience the benefits first-hand.

