15 Best Android Wear Watch Faces

One of the best features of Android is the ability to customize it and Android Wear is no exception to this rule. Google has made sure users can customize the look of Android Wear smartwatches by changing faces with a few swishes of the finger.

While it is a small thing, making it look how you want it to look adds a uniqueness that can make your watch truly yours and distinguishable from everyone else’s.

There is no dearth of cool watch faces on the Google Play Store as Google Play Store has plenty of them. Moreover, Google Play Store has a separate page for Android wear watch faces that lists all the watch faces.

To help you get started, here are a few Android Wear watch faces that we think shine above the rest.

1. Timr

With simple and minimalistic design in coordination with Google’s material design, Timr app flaunts 11 colors and 3 background colors. Other than the time and date, Timr does not display anything. The animated scale present at the bottom indicates seconds.

2. Chrono Watch Face

With 8 interactive areas and 13 different styles to choose from, Chrono Watch Face also lets you define a secondary time zone for digital display. The watch face other than showing the usual time and date, shows watch battery, mobile battery, weather, step count, unread SMS, missed call and unread email from Gmail.

3. Neo Watch Face

Neo watch face is an interactive watch face that shows both digital and analog time. While the free version is limited to features such as weather, battery indicator, background colors, and 24 hour time format, the premium version flaunts 3 days weather forecast, Google FIT step counter, Music player, shortcuts for apps (such as Hangouts, Google Keep, Google Maps, Alarm clock) and animation besides other cool features.

4. Star Wars Watch Face

Choose the light or the dark with this officially licensed Star Warsbywatch face. It is not going to offer real fans of Star Wars much extra content, but it will give you another little way to show off your Star Wars fandom.

5. Imgur Spiral watch face

This one suits your round watch better, but it comes with a simplistic and interesting design. Plus it will work on square Android Wear devices if you have one. This is sure to grab the attention of everyone around you when you tap it for the time.

6. Radial watch face

For those who want their Android Wear smartwatch to look more like an Apple Watch, this one is for you. Each watch hand is represented as a circular bar that grows in length as time passes by. It looks good, but there is a learning curve to learn how to glance at the bars quickly to get the time.

7. Weareal. Realistic Watch Faces

If you are a fan of an analog watch, then Weareal is for you. With 5 different types of watch faces under its banner viz. Rider, Airpower, Golder, Acute and wonderland, each watch face is extraordinary in its own way.

While Rider and Airpower models display current temperature (C/F) and battery level, the Airpower mode also displays Google Fit steps counter. Besides that, the app gives you the ability to preview the watch face.

8. Classic Watch Face

As the name suggests, Classic Watch Face has a pure Classic look. While there is a premium version, the free app also provides extended features such as eight background colors, music control, weather forecast, Google Fit data, watch battery, phone battery and the ability to change screen brightness.

9. Pujie Black

With a huge number of settings available in Pujie Black, you can customize the Watch Face as you want. Pujie Black includes the digital and analog hybrid watch face and provides information such as watch battery status, local weather information, your calendar events and your fitness data besides the usual time and date. You can also assign interactive actions to various taps.

10. Bits watch face

Bits is another simple yet functional watch face. It has a basic design that offers up a variety of information including the weather, your step count, the calendar and, of course, the time. You can even switch these around to give you battery notifications, missed calls, emails, stocks or what time zone you are in.

11. Looks Android Wear Watch Faces

Whether you like a clean interface or information-rich watch face or a little bit of both, Looks watch face offers everything. It includes nine watch faces under its banner viz. Astral, atoms, radius, portions, places, quoti, sleek and stellar.

12. Modern times

With a clean, classy and elegant look, Modern Times watch face is a well thought out watch face for Android wear. It supports both round and square display. The pleasing design is accompanied with a customizable ambient mode, numeric date, watch battery level, and phone battery level.

13. Mustache Watch Face

Whether you like analog or digital clock, Mustache Watch Face offers both. Plus you get a cool and stylish mustache icon as well. While the free mode offers light and dark theme only, Premium mode offers 12 premium themes. The other free features include notifications in ambient mode, translucent notifications, Phone battery level, Watch battery level and mute mode.

The Premium mode offers an interactive display with weather and fitness data and supports tap to launch apps among other things.

14. LED Watch face with Weather

Definitely worth the money as the LED watch face offers abundant information in dot matrix style. Although the prime focus is on weather data, it offers other information such as step counter, phone battery, and watch battery. In the weather department, it presents information such as temperature, sunrise / sunset, pressure, humidity, Wind Speed & Direction.

15. Liqui watch face

I enjoy having this one as my primary because it automatically pairs two nice-looking colors together depending on the time of day. It never looks quite the same. It is bold, yet readable.

A few last words

While there are many beautiful Watch faces available on Play Store, we believe the above 15 watch faces will give users a taste of what to expect in customizing their Android Wear smartwatches. Before you try any other, we hope you will try the watch faces on this list to give your device a facelift.

