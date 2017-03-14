How To Transfer Files Between Your LG G5 And A Computer

The beautiful looking LG G5 with its semi-modular unibody design and detachable bottom to replace battery is smartphone to have. The device comes with a 32GB storage, with microSD for expansion. While the LG G5 supports expandable storage in the form of microSD cards, you will find the need to transfer files from the handset to your PC in many day-today cases. Fortunately, it is trivial to do so.

You can transfer files, such as pictures or audio files, between your computer and your LG G5. To do it you can use the supplied USB connector to connect your phone directly to your computer and transfer music, pictures, and other content files.

For example, if you have a music album stored on your computer that you want to listen to on your phone with any of the music apps, just attach your phone to the computer and copy the files to the music folder.

File Transfer Tips

If you want to save data to a microSD card on your phone, make sure the microSD card is installed and active.

Avoid removing the battery or microSD card while transferring data.

Data exchange may use the methods outlined in the following table:

Method Description Media device (MTP) Transfer files between your phone and PC such as pictures, videos, and music. Send images (PTP) Transfer image files between your phone and PC.

Transfer Files Between the Phone and a Computer

Connect LG G5 to your computer using the supplied USB/charging cable. Insert the larger end of the cable into the charger/USB port at the bottom of the phone.

Insert the USB end of the cable into an available USB port on your computer. You may need to remove the USB cable from the charging adapter to access it.

When <USB> icon appears in the notifications area, drag the Status bar down to display the Notifications window. You will see either USB PC connection as File transfer or Photo transfer. The files on your phone can now be accessed via your computer

For most transfers, you will want to use File transfer .

. To change the option, tap it in the Notifications window to open the storage settings, and then tap the desired option from the USB PC connection window.