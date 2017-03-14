AT&T GoPhone Launches Unlimited Prepaid Plan

AT&T has launched a new unlimited prepaid plan with its AT&T GoPhone brand. This new plan will cost you $60 a month for unlimited data.

The unlimited plan will give customers unlimited talk, text, and data, with a max speed of 3Mbps. However, like postpaid unlimited plan, AT&T will temporarily slow data on a line during a plan cycle after 22GB of usage during periods of network congestion. In addition, customers of AT&T GoPhone Unlimited plan make calls and send texts in and between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada without worrying about roaming charges or added charges.

We’re excited to offer a truly unlimited plan for our AT&T GoPhone customers. AT&T GoPhone customers now have even more flexibility to pick the plan that fits their needs as well as the perfect device from a selection of premium smartphones they really want. – Bob Bickerstaff, AT&T vice president of wireless voice and prepaid products.

The carrier is also offering another GoPhone plan for $40 a month and with this you get 6GB of data after AutoPay. On this plan, you will get unlimited talk, text, and data usage with the first 6GB at high-speed data, after which your speed will be reduced to 128Kbps. You also can rollover unused data to the next month. This plan includes calls and texts in and between the US, Mexico, and Canada, as well as call, text and data roaming in Mexico and Canada.

All AT&T GoPhone monthly plans come with Multi-Line discounts as well, which is ideal for families and small businesses. In addition, AT&T GoPhone customers can also take advantage of $20 off select smartphones. The offer is good through April 20. You can find out more information about this unlimited data plan from AT&T GoPhone by visiting the *source* link.

Source