The Best Apps and Tools for Essay Writing on PC

There are loads of apps and tools available for essay writing. In fact, some of them have become so advanced that some people are getting increasingly worried about the ethical implications of using some of the AI-based tools. Still, they serve as indispensable tools for numerous college students who are not always capable of dealing with a never-decreasing volume of assignments and papers.

We have carried out some research to identify some of the best apps and tools available on the market. The results included in this article are based on a careful assessment of their pros and cons. We have also gone through multiple customer and expert reviews to reinforce our conclusions.

Scrivener for writers

Scrivener is an amazing and well-tested tool for writers who need help organizing their content based on careful research. The most recent version is compatible with both Windows and Mac users. Lots of advanced writers use the app, and it has made a name for itself as one of the most effective tools on the market.

The app is designed to help organize hefty texts, such as research reports or multipage novels. Its in-built features edit your text for accuracy and any spelling or grammatical errors. While editing, the app makes suggestions to use clearer and more plain language. It also helps with formatting and citations. As a user, you are able to track progress throughout the writing process.

Freewrite

Freewrite is a handy tool. Essentially, this is a tactile keyboard with an e-ink screen. You can use a Wi-Fi connection to download or upload your content. This tool is designed to let customers jot down multiple items with no or little distractions. You should use the updated version of this tool, which is smaller, and you carry it in your backpack easily.

Hemingway

Hemingway App is a popular free tool used by millions of people around the world. It is designed to improve your writing skills. The app scrutinizes the text you enter to highlight problematic bits while suggesting alternatives to improve comprehension and readability. The app designers made every effort to help customers make their content simpler, clearer, and more digestible. It is particularly useful when you have a word limit for your essay. By using Hemingway, you can reduce word count without losing any of your substance.

Google Doc

Google Docs is a great resource to use for many reasons. It is extremely useful when several people need to work on the same text. It keeps track of all versions, so you can forge ahead without fearing losing any of your content. Furthermore, it also enables you to see who made edits or add comments, so all changes are traceable in the system.

Another benefit is that you are not going to lose any of your content ever, so there is no need to worry about forgetting to hit the 'Save' button. It is all cloud-based, so your content is saved securely for you to access from wherever you prefer. Flexibility in terms of accessing your text is another great benefit you can enjoy.

Writer's Blocks software

As a writer, you must have encountered what is known as writer's block. That is when you become stuck, unable to make any further progress. Writer's Blocks is designed to unlock your potential to the full. It lets you structure your content in a way that makes it most easily accessible and digestible.

Many students consider Writer's Block as one of the best apps available to improve their writing and content organization skills.

Final Considerations

There are loads of tools and apps on the market designed to help with essay writing. We have selected some of the top ones based on the experience of numerous users and reviews of professionals posted online. Make sure you choose these well-tested tools for maximum results.