Innovative Apps for Improving Writing and Research in Essay Writing

Nowadays, writing an essay or conducting academic research is always related to the use of technology, as students tend to spend more time browsing through social media pages and online databases instead of turning to printed or scanned lecture notes. Using such a practice also helps to improve one's writing skills, as innovative software solutions help to detect grammar mistakes and even improve the overall readability of the written content. Furthermore, conducting research is easier when there are pocket dictionaries or apps that make it possible to access free templates or slideshows that have already been created by other people. It's likely that using technology to solve your writing and research issues is worth trying!

Hemingway Editor App

Unlike the basic grammar checker tools, this innovative app actually aims to improve your creativity and lets you research your current writing skills. It addresses readability issues by offering various suggestions, not simply correcting things for you.

The Hemingway editor is available free of charge and is used not only by college students but also by professional writers and bloggers. It is also used by politicians who want to make their speeches stand out and sound unique. The use of highlighting also makes the user interface more comfortable, as you can edit and recheck things immediately.

Canvas Mindmap Platform

When planning to conduct complex research, taking notes and ensuring that nothing is missed is crucial. The people behind the Canvas platform decided to implement basic psychology concepts to create mind maps and use animation to help people write down the key elements and research things for an essay in a much easier way. If you are feeling overwhelmed with a subject, it is safer to approach the best essay writing services reviews and find out what kind of help you require by discussing things with an expert. When sharing some basic data, it will always be easier, as you will save time and nerves before you actually submit your work.

Plagiarism Checkers

There are many plagiarism checkers out there that go beyond the famous Turnitin that your school may already use. The good news is that many companies offer free tools that can help students check their writing and paraphrase or adjust things on the fly. It helps to learn how to structure an essay correctly and shows the art of citation in practice. Since there are also free solutions, there is no reason not to get things checked!

Online Dictionaries

We all have heard about the built-in spellcheckers, yet what about those apps that can help you find synonyms or use more unique words to keep your essay poignant? There are many helpful apps out there that seem to address this problem. One of the examples is Oxford's Pocket dictionary. It can explain the unknown words and provide you with context examples by offering helpful phrases where the chosen word can be used. It is also helpful for non-native English speakers and exchange students, and a great example of technology that truly works!

Human Analysis Still Matters

Even when you are using all the possible innovative apps and programming, your tools for automation, research writing, and the presence of essay skills always come down to your human analysis. It is how you approach and process things that make you unique and shows that you have done your homework right.

Remember that the use of technology and the world's most expensive software will not replace your necessity to stay unbiased and form an opinion, seek arguments, and compare what other researchers have done. Your essay writing research will make a difference only if you learn how to analyze information and program your apps correctly. As the audio engineers often say, it is what comes in, what comes out! Paraphrasing it a little, no software will help you to achieve success if you do not take your time to analyze things and learn how to think and write independently!