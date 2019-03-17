Steam Link Anywhere beta will allow you to play your PC games wherever you like

Valve’s Steam Link hardware may be dead, but it did not stop the company from giving a major expansion to its “Steam Link” game streaming service. The biggest weakness of Steam Link is that it requires your PC and the device you want to play your games needs to be in the same network. This basically restricted where and when you can play your games.

Now Valve has decided to address the issue with Steam Link Anywhere service by allowing users to play games from their personal library on a client device outside of your local network. In other words, users can remotely access and play their favorite titles on basically any machine with Steam and an internet connection.

Currently, in early beta, Steam Link Anywhere is available on the discontinued Steam Link hardware or through the Steam Link app. Once installed, you can stream your favorite games from your primary computer to another computer Android device, or Android TV set-top box. Apple is still blocking the Steam app, so you will not be able to play games on iOS or Apple TV for the time being.

Steam Link Anywhere is in “early beta”, so expect some bugs or functionality that is otherwise rough around the edges. Your Steam Client also needs to be on the latest beta build, which will be dated March 13 or newer. After that, all you need to do according to Valve is add a new computer and select “Other Computer” and then follow the pairing instructions that appear before you are ready to get to playing .

Added support for Steam Link Anywhere, now in early beta.

To use Steam Link Anywhere: 1. Update your Steam Client to the beta build, dated March 13 or newer

2. Go to the Steam Link computer settings and select “Other Computer”

3. Follow the pairing instructions on the screen



This service is in early beta, and we appreciate your patience as we continue to improve the service.

The only requirements for Steam Link Anywhere to work other than having the app installed on both your home and remote machines – are a good upload speed from your host computer and strong network connection for the device, you are playing on.

