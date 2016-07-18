Samsung Stands Behind Galaxy S7 Active IP68 Rating Despite Failing Water-Resistant Tests

Samsung is marketing Galaxy S7 Active as a water-resistant and dust resistant smartphone with IP68 certification. However, a recent test conducted by Consumer Reports revealed that the phone failed their immersion test.

Consumer Reports tested two Galaxy S7 Active in a water tank pressurized to 2.12 pounds-per-square-inch, the equivalent of just under five feet of water, for 30 minutes. Both phones apparently suffered water damage, particularly to the displays and power buttons. In addition, tiny bubbles were visible in the lenses of the front- and rear-facing cameras. The touchscreen was not responsive.

Now, Samsung has decided to address this issue by releasing a statement. According to that statement, Samsung claims that their devices “passed rigorous tests to ensure IP68 certification” and the company stands behind this water resistance certification. Samsung also adds that it will “replace any Galaxy S7 active under its standard limited warranty, should water damage occur”.

If we take a closer look at the device manual, it states that despite having IP68 rating, “your device is not impervious to water damage in any situation”.