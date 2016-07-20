Now You Can Request Twitter For Verified Account Status

The blue check-mark next to an account, which shows it as a verified Twitter account has been an envy for many users. Twitter originally launched these accounts to verify the authenticity of popular users and only considers your account if you are a public figure. According to the company, your account will gain verification if the company finds it “in the public interest”.

The idea is to make it easier for people to find creators and influencers on Twitter. However, many creators and brands, who deserves the verified status are not getting it. Fortunately, this blue badge of honor is now finally within everyone’s reach.

On Tuesday, Twitter has announced that it is launching an official application process so that any account can be verified and receive a blue check-mark badge next to its username.

There are several account requirements before you can even submit a request. Users interested in applying should have a verified phone number and email address. You will also need a profile photo that reflects the person or company branding along with additional information on why you believe your account needs a verified status.

Additionally, verified accounts cannot be private. Also, the username must remain the same or you will have to seek verification all over again. If Twitter rejects your request, then you can reapply after 30 days. Previously, the verification process was never clear-cut, and it seemed to require a direct connection to a Twitter rep. Before applying for verification, bear in mind that Twitter has the right to ask you to upload a scanned copy of a government ID.

To submit a request for verification, your account must have the following: A verified phone number

A confirmed email address

A bio

A profile photo

A header photo

A birthday (for accounts that are not company, brand, or organization accounts)

A website

Tweets set as public in Tweet privacy settings

Apart from showing that the Twitter account is actually yours, the verified accounts can also filter their mentions to see those from other verified account. Twitter currently has more than 320 million monthly active users from across the globe. However, it has only verified around 187,000 accounts. The company sees this as a way to promote interaction on the platform, as more users may only want to interact with accounts that share their verification status.

You can read all the requirements needed to submit your account for verification by visiting https://support.twitter.com/articles/20174631. You can find the verification submission form here.

Source