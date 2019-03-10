Samsung Galaxy S10 is now available on Vodafone UK

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+

The wait is over, as Samsung launched their latest Galaxy S10 series smartphone, their most ambitious and impressive range of smartphones, across the globe. Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S10, S10e, and Galaxy S10+ are now available for purchase from UK mobile carrier Vodafone. The three handsets are available on a range of Vodafone contracts, the S10e is available for £50 a month, the S10 from £54 a month and the S10+ from £58 a month.

You can also trade in Samsung S8 or S8+ and save up to £240. By subscribing to Vodafone Red Entertainment plan, you will get multiple offers which include unlimited texts, unlimited minutes, 50GB of data and a choice of Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports Mobile TV, Spotify Premium or a NOW TV Entertainment Pass.

The Samsung S10e is available from £53 per month (£29 upfront cost), the Samsung S10 from £57 per month (£29 upfront cost) and the Samsung S10+ from £61 per month (£29 upfront cost). Alternatively, customers can purchase any of the new devices on a Vodafone Red Extra plan, which includes unlimited texts, unlimited minutes and a massive 60GB of data. The Samsung S10e is available from £50 per month (£49 upfront cost), the Samsung S10 from £54 per month (£49 upfront cost) and the Samsung S10+ from £58 per month (£49 upfront cost).

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source: Vodafone

Help Us Grow If you like this post, please share it with your friends. You are free to copy and redistribute this article in any medium or format, as long as you keep the links in the articles or provide a link back to this page.