Huawei P smart+ 2019 with triple cameras and 6.21-inch dewdrop display launched

Huawei P Smart+ 2019

Huawei has silently launched its mid-range smartphone Huawei P Smart+ (2019) which shares its design and features with Huawei P smart 2019, except for some improvements in the camera department.

The P Smart+ (2019) comes with a 6.21-inch display with a dewdrop notch with 2340 x 1080 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 710 SoC, same as the P Smart (2019).

There are also a few differences between the handsets in terms of camera. The P Smart+ features a triple rear camera setup while the P Smart comes with a dual rear camera setup. The rear triple camera of P Smart+ comes with a primary 24-megapixel camera sensor along with a 16-megapixel camera sensor along with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The company has added an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.

For storage, the device comes with a dedicated microSD card slot with support for cards of up to 512GB in capacity. The connectivity options offer usual micro-USB port, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth in the device. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the back.

The listing page also claims that the device will come with GPU Turbo 2.0, a dedicated high-performance mode for an improved gaming experience. The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 and is powered by a 3,400mAh battery. Reports also claim that the Huawei P smart+ 2019 will be available in China as the Huawei Enjoy 9s.

As you can see in the images attached, it will be available in Starlight Blue and Midnight Black color options and a ceramic-like finish body. However, exact pricing and availability are not yet known. Since the P Smart (2019) was priced at €249 at launch (but has dropped to €220 since), we can expect the newer model to be priced slightly higher.

