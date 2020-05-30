Samsung Galaxy Note 20 color options leaked in new renders

Recently leaked renders of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has offered some hints on possible color options that we can expect when the devices arrive. According to the leak, the Galaxy Note 20 will come in five color options: grey, copper, and green for the Galaxy Note 20, and black and copper for the Note 20 Plus.

These details were leaked by Galaxy Club and it is important to note, here, that Galaxy Club says "we call copper here copper for the sake of convenience, but it may be a copper / gold-like version". This new copper option may not be identical to the Metallic Copper finish, which we saw in the Galaxy Note 9, though something along those lines (or perhaps a bit more gold-hued) is still the most likely scenario.

Also, keep in mind that the color options mentioned above could be just a part of the whole palette. The company will likely introduce more than just four color options for both of the handsets so we will keep our eyes peeled for more info as the launch date approaches.

There have been several reports on what we can expect in the Galaxy Note 20 series. The standard model will feature a 120Hz 6.42-inch display with a punch-hole selfie camera, while the Plus variant will have a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that will use LTPO technology to vary the refresh rate to stop the display from sucking up too much power. A leaked render also hinted a bigger screen size and minimal bezels on the forehead. The Samsung Galaxy Note20+ will be 165 mm long, 77.2 mm wide, and 7.6 mm thick at the base (10.7 mm with the camera).

Both handsets are expected to come with the new Exynos 992 chipset. Regarding the battery, Note 20 is expected to have a 4,000 mAh battery, while the bigger Note 20 Plus is slated to get 4,500 mAh pack. The Note 20 Plus could also support a speedier 45W optional charger, helping it fill up its battery at a faster rate.

The Note 20 is expected to sport a similar triple rear-camera array to the Note 10 and Galaxy S20. Only the Note 20 Plus is expected to have a 108MP camera like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but with an upgraded sensor.

All in all, the Galaxy Note 20 phones are shaping up to be solid, if not revolutionary, upgrades over their predecessors. And that is no bad thing, as the Note 10 models are some of the best big phones around thanks to their impressive displays, excellent camera performance and S Pen capabilities.

The Galaxy Note 20 series are widely expected to debut in August, provided there are no production issues due to the ongoing pandemic. Also, Samsung might do an online-only event due to the current situation.