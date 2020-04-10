Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 may launch in August despite coronavirus pandemic

According to a recent report, Samsung is on track to launch Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 in August despite the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing pandemic has forced smartphone makers to temporarily shut down their manufacturing units and retail-shop in locations across the globe. Reports in the past couple of weeks have hinted the virus outbreak could also affect future smartphone launches. However, this new report says that despite the coronavirus outbreak, Samsung's schedule for launching Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 smartphones remains unaffected.

Samsung has apparently begun preparing for its next Unboxed launch event with certain teams already back to the office. They are, however, proceeding with caution. An insider confirmed that preparations for the next Galaxy Note launch are underway with no delay, but the nature of the event is yet to be finalized.

Regarding a physical event, things are yet to be discussed, we are considering measures like an online event.

We are expecting a number of different models in the Galaxy Note 20 range, one of them is the new Note 20+ which recently turned up on Geekbench. The listing hinted that the rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G might come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with at 8GB of RAM and gets a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Earlier, in February, a patent application hinted at the waterfall display is likely used in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series.

Today's report also mentions an "upgraded stylus-pen" without going into any details regarding said upgrades, as well as a huge 7-inch screen. What we do not know is how many Galaxy Note 20 variants might be in the pipeline and whether or not Samsung plans to go with a bezel, notch, and hole punch-killing under-display selfie camera on all of them.

I just got word that Samsung will likely be launching the true Galaxy Fold successor in Q2 of this year.



If I've conglomerates all the different reports correctly, it should have an 8" display, 108MP camera, ultra thin glass, SPen, Snapdragon 865 and 5G. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 24, 2020

The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to get a 4.6-inch front display and come in 256GB and 512GB memory variants. According to a tweet by XDA Developers' Max Weinbach, the upcoming smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and get an 8-inch display, a 108-megapixel camera, ultra-thin glass, S-Pen support, along with 5G connectivity.

There is no word yet from Samsung about the launch event and with no cure available for the COVID-19, the situation remains dynamic so still anything might happen between now and August. As soon as we gets some more details about the new Galaxy Note 20 and also the Galaxy Fold 2, we will let you guys know.

Source