Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 price and specs leaked

A recent leak has revealed the price and specs of Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones ahead of its launch at the end of the month. The information comes from a source close to Samsung’s pricing strategy for the upcoming smartphone series.

The Galaxy M series will be first launched in India at the month end, and a report citing anonymous source has revealed the launch price and specs for the device ahead of its launch. According to the report, the basic Galaxy M10 will be priced around INR 8,990 (USD 125), while the slightly more feature rich Galaxy M20 will cost around INR 12990 (USD 180).

The Galaxy M will also be Samsung’s first smartphone with the Infinity V or U display, which is the manufacturer’s own take on the waterdrop/teardrop notch. As a reminder, the new Galaxy M series will unify and replace the Galaxy J, Galaxy On, and Galaxy C families of products.

As per the leak, the Galaxy M10 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch Infinity V display with 720 x 1,520 resolution. It will run on Exynos 7872 CPU with 3GB RAM. It will also have a 32GB of base storage, 13MP f/1.9 rear camera, and 5MP f/2.2 front-facing selfie camera. The phone will have a moderate 3,400mAh battery, which is normal for its price.

The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, will sport a 6.3-inch Infinity V display with 1,080 x 2,340 resolution. The Exynos 7885 chip and 3GB of RAM will power it. It will come in two variant – 32GB and 64GB storage options with provision for storage expansion via microSD cards. Cameras are expected to be identical, but the battery is going to be larger, at 5,000mAh.

Unfortunately, both devices will not have a fingerprint scanner. While the leak is in line with previous rumors, it came from an anonymous source and hence should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Samsung is expected to officially unveil both phones on Jan 28, 2019, at an event in India. It is already building the anticipation with a dedicated microsite which teases some of the key features of the models.

