Leaked specs of Samsung Galaxy M30 hints triple camera, Infinity-U display and more

Samsung Galaxy M30 - Concept

Samsung will soon globally debut the much awaited Galaxy M series with three anticipated smartphones – Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30. Now thanks to a new leak by a German publication, all other specifications of alleged Samsung Galaxy M30 have surfaced online.

According to the leak, Samsung Galaxy M30 would sport a massive 5,000mAh battery similar to the one rumored for Galaxy M20. It is said to come with Samsung’s new Infinity-U display of full-HD+ resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels, which will be a big 6.38-inch display. The most interesting fact is that we will reportedly see the Infinity U display debut on the Galaxy M30 (or maybe the entire line-up). As officially introduced in November, this display is basically one that features a U-shaped (waterdrop) notch.

The report also shows that the Galaxy M30 will have three rear cameras equipped with two 5-megapixel sensors and one 13-megapixel module. However, there is little information available about the lenses, aperture sizes, and other features of the three cameras. The device will also sport a single front-facing camera, which contains a 16-megapixel sensor.

The device will be powered by Exynos 7885 processor with 4GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. The battery is hinted at 5,000mAh, which is what other reports attribute to the Galaxy M20 as well. This is a surprise considering the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite – the smaller version of its flagship smartphone – only comes with with a 3100mAh battery.

Additionally, some other reports claimed that the Galaxy M20 will also pack the same Exynos 7885 chipset, coupled with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU and 3GB of RAM. The M30 will have a length of 159 millimeters, a width of 75.1 millimeters and a thickness of 8.4 millimeters.

Samsung is yet to confirm when the Galaxy M30 is going to be released, or the entire Galaxy M series for that matter. Given the increased rumblings about this series, it is possible that the launch may not be that far off.

While Samsung will likely market the Galaxy M30 as an entry-level handset, some of the specifications of the device are more commonly found in mid-range devices. The improved naming convention and the incorporation of mid-range features should allow Samsung to better compete at the entry-level segment of the smartphone market. Nonetheless, more information about the device may become available soon as the launch of the handset comes closer.

