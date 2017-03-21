Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Coming To India Soon

It looks like Samsung is planning to launch a new handset in India. The company has recently added a support page for Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro on its Indian website.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro comes packed with a 5.7-inch Samsung AMOLED display and 4 GB of RAM. Furthermore, the device features an octa core Snapdragon 626 processor. The handset runs Android 6.0.1. Marshmallow out of the box.

Other specifications on the handset include 4 GB of RAM and a choice of either 32 GB or 64 GB of built in storage, plus a microSD card slot for expansion.

The Galaxy C7 Pro features a respectable 3300-mAh battery which should provide it with a full day of use. In addition, both front camera and rear camera of the handset have 16-megapixel sensors and bright f/1.9 apertures.

Also, the second SIM slot supports either a Nano-SIM card or a microSD one. The Galaxy C7 Pro comes with Always-On display and Samsung Pay.

The 64 GB variant of the Galaxy C7 Pro comes in colors which have spectacular naming schemes as this seems to be the norm nowadays. With that said the four-color options are Maple Leaf Gold, Bright Silver, Rose Powder and Smoke Rain Ash.

As soon as we get some more information on exactly when the handset will be launching in India, we will let you people know.

