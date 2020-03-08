Rumor: iPhone 12 will have a bigger battery, 64MP camera, and 120Hz display

According to a recent rumor, the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 may feature a larger battery, a better camera and Night mode on all lenses and a 120Hz display.

EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach are claiming that there are some iPhone prototypes that contain 64MP lenses. Apple could, of course, scrap the setup ahead of launch, but the move ultimately suggests it is aiming to improve zoom capabilities. Rather than adopting a periscope-like lens, Apple is probably going to follow in the footsteps of Google by relying heavily on software and, in this case, digital cropping.

Weinbach believes, iPhone 12 Night Mode is reportedly being expanded to the telephoto lens. The company is also looking to add support for the ultra-wide-angle shooter and selfie sensor, although there are some software issues at the moment. Other camera improvements could include a new Ultra Wide Lens that lets in 35% more light.

There are also reports that you will be able to get a lot closer to objects whilst using the Ultra-Wide Camera. The new camera reportedly features an improved version of Smart HDR. The sources are referring to it as Smart XDR, but the final branding will likely be different.

As has been reported countless times, the iPhone 12 will support the 5G network. To offset the increased battery drain due to 5G support, Apple is going to include a 4,400mAh battery inside the iPhone 12 Pro Max, up from the 3,969mAh cell featured inside the iPhone 11 Pro Max. There is also the repeated rumor that Apple will have a 120Hz display which will further increase the battery drain.

The rumors also gives some details about Apple’s plan for the top-notch. The iPhone 12 reportedly will continue to have the top-notch for a fourth year with the iPhone 12 series. However, the company is looking to switch to a series of periscope lenses that would allow Face ID to be implemented within the top bezel. That, in turn, would be the end of the notch.

Ben Geskin previously claimed Apple was working on iPhone 12 Pro prototypes with Face ID incorporated into the top bezels. These may have used the aforementioned periscope system, but it now seems like the setup will be introduced on future devices instead.