Many Apple iPhone X owners are reporting cracked camera lens

Apple iPhone X - Cracked Camera Lens

For the past few months, Apple support forum is seeing an increased number of reports about cracked camera lens from iPhone X users. Most of the complaints revolve around the fact that Apple is refusing to fix their devices under warranty and instead charge the users for a full replacement of the iPhone X.

Normally these type of complaints can be associated with users handling of their devices and cracked lenses could have happened due to dropping the phone on the ground. However, most users claiming that they never dropped their phone and they even blamed the weather, linking the crack to a drop in temperature.

Bought the iPhone X right before Christmas, and found a crack on the rear camera glass last night. The phone has been used with cover all the time and no drop or accident. Went to Apple Store this morning and was told to pay a whopping $549 to have it fixed.

There are also reports, that the lens has cracked even in warmer weather.

One user writes,

I read some people have this issue in cold climate, I live in Malaysia and weather is hot and humid around 32-36 Celsius daily.. and we don’t have apple store in Malaysia here, so can not count on authorized centers, but refuse for repair.

Another user,

My X also has a small crack in the camera glass. Phone has never been dropped, never been out of the case-and, I live in Hawaii, so not even cold weather. Phone is two months old.

While these users claim that they never dropped their phone, the lenses could have cracked in some other way – like being in the same pocket as a set of keys.

During the launch of iPhone 7, Apple confirmed that they are using sapphire camera lens for their devices. The sapphire lens is harder than the regular Gorilla Glass and is more resistant to scratches. However, they are also more prone to shattering when dropped. While Apple has been using sapphire camera lens since iPhone 7 days, this is the first time so many users have complained about cracked lenses.

These types of issues are hard to exactly track and if we know Apple, the company is unlikely to make an official statement regarding this issue unless it becomes more widespread. So, if you have an iPhone X with a cracked camera lens and does not want to pay for a full replacement then your best bet is to visit different Apple stores and authorized service centers in hope that they will fix the issue under warranty.