Xiaomi Mi 10 series is scheduled for a global launch on March 27

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is planning to bring its Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro to the global stage on March 27, 2020.

Last month, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi unveiled two flagship phones – Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro and now the company has shared launch details for its flagship Mi 10 series. As part of the new information, the company is planning to bring its Xiaomi Mi 10 series to the global stage on March 27, 2020.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series are originally slated to launch at MWC 2020. However, the event was canceled due to growing fears of Coronavirus. It is worth noting that the company has already launched the lineup in the Chinese market almost a month back. So, we already know much about the design, and specifications of the Mi 10 lineup.

Just like the launch in China, this launch will also be an online-only affair and will be live-streamed on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. It’s scheduled for March 27 at 2 PM GMT+1 (that’s 9 AM for those of you on the Eastern Coast and 6 AM on the Pacific Coast).

Both the phones feature a curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and are powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display with punch-hole display design and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with a big 4,780mAh battery. It will also support 30W wired Flash Charge tech along with 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. It also has a 13MP wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel shooters.

The Pro version of the phone comes with 50W charging support with a 4,500mAh battery. The device will also have a 108-megapixel primary camera with a Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. It also includes a 13-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, the device packs a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and videos. In addition, the Mi 10 Pro also managed to achieve the top spot on the DxOMark charts for imaging.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 starts at roughly $580, nearly half as much as the base Galaxy S20 model.