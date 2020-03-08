Nokia 5.2 will debut as Nokia 5.3, specifications leaked

Nokia 5.3 will reportedly feature quad rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery, and the device will make its official debut alongside Nokia 8.2 5G on March 19.

HMD Global was expected to launch Nokia 5.2 aka Captain America during MWC 2020. However, the event was canceled due to the fear of Coronavirus. Now according to a fresh leak, the Nokia 5.2 might have an official launch as the Nokia 5.3 later this month.

The upcoming Nokia 5.3 is expected to support dual SIM. It will sport a 6.55-inch 18.5:9 display, which from a previously leaked image we know will have a waterdrop notch.

In terms of camera, the phone will feature an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. In the rear, it will feature a quad-camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel main sensor accompanied by a 5-megapixel and a pair of 8-megapixel sensors.

The phone is claimed to run on Snapdragon 660 or its Snapdragon 665 sibling, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. A 4,000mAh battery will keep the lights on, but there is no word on support for fast charging output.

Rumors suggest that the device will have 64Gb internal storage. Like virtually every other Nokia smartphone, stock Android 10 as part of the Android One program is to be expected. The Nokia 5.3 will be offered in Charcoal and Cyan colors.

There is no word from HMD about the Nokia 5.3, but the company is holding an event on March 19 to unveil its first 5G smartphone, and we might see the Nokia 5.3 also go official that day.