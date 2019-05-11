Rumor: Apple to add the Green and Lavender color option to 2019 iPhone XR / iPhone 11R lineup

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Japanese blog Mac Otakara reports Apple will add green and lavender as new color options for its next-generation iPhone XR / iPhone 11R, along with the existing white, black, yellow, and (PRODUCT) RED. The green and lavender color options will replace the current coral and blue options.

Mac Otakara also claims to have some information on cases for the upcoming 2019 iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max colors. The silicone cases for the new models will likely come in White, Black, (PRODUCT)RED, and shades similar to the current Spearmint and Mellow Yellow cases, as well as one that’s close to the current Lilac leather case. The same set of color options are available for the official Apple cases for the 2018 iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

In addition to the change in colors, the 2019 iPhone XR / iPhone 11R is expected to come with various upgrades. This will naturally include the more powerful A13 chipset, which TSMC has reportedly commenced mass production of. The silicon is expected to be made using TSMC’s more advanced 7nm N7 Pro process and fabricated using EUV technology. The iPhone XR successor has also been rumored to feature a 4×4 MIMO design in order to improve faster data speeds, along with Wi-Fi 6 support for improved wireless networking performance.

According to leaked 3D renders of 2019 iPhone XR / iPhone 11R, the only LCD iPhone said to arrive this year, the handset will have a dual-camera setup at the back, with the secondary lens allowing for optical zoom support. We also believe faster Face ID will arrive for the upcoming models, followed by support for reverse wireless charging for topping up accessories like Apple’s AirPods. As always, take this information with a pinch of salt, until we have more evidence that Apple will launch the iPhone XR 2019 in the aforementioned colors.

Most recently, a report on Friday said Apple’s “A13” system-on-chip destined for 2019 iPhones will soon enter mass production at manufacturing partner TSMC.