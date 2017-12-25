Oxygen OS 5.0 / Android 8.0 Oreo Update Is Now Rolling Out To OnePlus 5

Oxygen OS 5.0 / Android 8.0 Oreo Update For OnePlus 5

After a month of beta testing, OnePlus has finally started rolling out the Oxygen OS 5.0 with Android 8.0 Oreo update for the OnePlus 5 smartphone. The OTA is incrementally rolling out now so it could be a while before you see it, though.

Previously, OnePlus said it will deliver Android 8.0 Oreo to the OnePlus 5 in early 2018, and the company is now rolling out the update ahead of schedule. The OxygenOS 5.0 update comes in at 1.5GB and includes the December security patch along with a slew of new features and tweaks.

The OxygenOS 5.0 update was officially announced on the OnePlus Community Forums earlier today, and it is officially available as an incremental rollout initially starting in Canada, Germany, Finland, and Hong Kong, with a wider rollout to become available later on. OnePlus has also provided a download link for the OTA package in case you want to install the update right now.

OnePlus has provided the full list of changes on its forum but to summarize them, you are getting all the new Oreo features, along with improvements to the launcher, updated Camera app UI, optimizations to image quality, beauty effect for Portrait Mode, Parallel Apps feature, new design for Quick Settings, new design for lift-up display and more. Also added is the Android December security patch.

The full changelog for this update is below:

Updated to Android O (8.0) Launcher Optimizations for Shelf Now you can upload your photo through Shot on OnePlus

Camera New Camera UI design Optimizations for photo quality Added beauty effect for Portrait Mode

Gallery Added “Places” tab for viewing photos on a map

Calculator Added history feature

Clock Added alarm calendar feature

System Added Parallel Apps feature New design for Quick Settings New design for Lift up display Added “Adaptive model” screen calibration Optimizations for Wi-Fi Optimizations for Battery Saver Updated Android security patch to December



You can check to see if the update is available for your handset by visiting “Settings“, then “About” device and finally “check for updates“. You can read how to update your device via OTA by visiting here.

As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we will begin a broader rollout in a few days. Now that the OnePlus 5 has the update, an Open Beta program for Oreo on the OnePlus 5T should begin next month.

