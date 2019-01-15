Leaked OnePlus 7 images shows both inverse notch and a teardrop notch

OnePlus 7 - Leaked Images

SlashLeaks has shared an image of the alleged OnePlus 7, which shows two phones with nearly no bezel that look passable for prototypes. Both devices are placed onto their home screens with a special widget featuring the date as well as the OnePlus tagline, “Never Settle”.

Interestingly, both phones have many differences between them. In the image, the phone on the left has no bezel and the glass seems to taper right at the edges, giving off a 2.5D effect. In contrast, the right unit’s glass looks to be completely flat.

Secondly, while it looks as though both phones have housings that stretch partway above the display proper – an inverse notch if you will – the device on the left seems to have a longer and thinner housing than the shorter and stubbier one on the right.

The right-side device also gets a teardrop-style selfie camera notch while the other one seems to completely lack a selfie camera from this view. It could suggest that the phone on the left could use a pop-up camera or even a screen on the phone’s back to help take selfies. It is not clear if OnePlus has used either of those methods.

Although there are no pictures of the bottom nor the rear of each device, the phones have a “Never Settle” widget and OnePlus status icons. Further, both phones have alert sliders on the right side, above the power button, like previous OnePlus phones. The leak also received a 100 percent accuracy rating, lending some credibility to the photos. It is also possible that the devices seen could have unique identities: one being the OnePlus 7, the other being the special 5G phone for EE UK.

There is also a chance they could be an early prototype of the OnePlus 7. In any case, we advise everyone to take the leak with a pinch of salt.

