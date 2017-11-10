New Renders Of iPhone X Plus Shows A Massive 6.7-inch OLED Display
This month Apple started shipping the much awaited iPhone X to the public. The phone sports an interesting design and now people have started wondering how the next iPhone model will look like and if Apple will release a plus version of iPhone X. To answer these questions, designer Martin Hajek has mocked up a rumored larger ‘iPhone X Plus’ with a massive 6.7-inch display in gorgeous new renders.
Current expectations for upcoming iPhones are that what we see in the iPhone X right now, with its minimized bezels, all-screen design and the “notch”, are sticking around for the foreseeable future. As a result, whatever new phone Apple launches are believed to share the design cues.
Based on all the rumors, designer Martin Hajek envisioned a smartphone with a giant 6.7-inch OLED display, which is almost a full inch bigger than what the current iPhone X offers its 5.8-inch display. Based on what the iPhone X offers in size comparisons, a device with a display measuring in at 6.7 inches would likely have a footprint similar to the iPhone 8 Plus.
This is not the first iPhone X Plus render to come to light. As we have seen compared, even with a taller display than the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X’s footprint is similar to that of the 4.7-inch iPhone 8. With this in mind, an iPhone X Plus could retain a footprint close to that of today’s Plus iPhones while packing an even larger display. Next year’s iPads are rumored to ship with a similar design.
Moreover, recent rumors says that Apple is indeed planning on launching a pair of new iPhones with similar designs as the iPhone X, so it is certainly possible that we see the current iPhone X become the “small” variant, while an even larger smartphone gets introduced to cater to the folks who want that sort of thing. Meanwhile, you can see the renders of iPhone X Plus by visiting here.
