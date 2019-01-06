Leaked Huawei P30 renders reveal a waterdrop notch and three rear cameras

Huawei P30

Thanks to @OnLeaks (via 91mobiles), we now have a new batch of device renders and a 360-degree video gives us a clear look at Huawei’s upcoming handset.

On the outside, it does not look like Huawei is deviating too far from the established look of the P20 when it comes to the new P30. The metallic colorful design is here as well as the vertically-mounted camera setup. However, if we look closely we can see the return of the headphone jack. Both the P20 and the P20 Pro did not have the much-loved port.

Another difference, from what we can tell from the renders, is that the notch at the top of the display has been shrunk down to a waterdrop style and takes up far less space than the one we had last year. Furthermore, there is no longer a front-facing fingerprint sensor – allowing the chin to shrink considerably.

Around back, you will see a row of three rear cameras. Last year, the triple camera was reserved for the P20 Pro, while the vanilla P20 had a dual lens. Finally, a big change is the absence of a rear or side-mounted fingerprint sensor in sight, this means that the P30 more than likely has an in-display sensor. As for the dimensions, the device will come in at 149.1 x 71.4 x 7.5mm.

Similar to last year, the P30 shown here is expected to be a more affordable, less powerful version of the flagship P30 Pro. Even so, it still looks like one heck of a device. We have still yet to see any pictures of the more powerful P30 Pro, but with the P30’s design already leaking in this fashion, it should not be too long before that changes. What do you think? Are you ready for a proper flagship from Huawei with a headphone jack? Let us know in the comments.

