Latest Apple Music Advertisements Highlight The Best of British Music

Apple has recently published two new Apple Music advertisements to its U.K. YouTube channel, which highlight the Best British Male and Best British Female award categories.

The 30-second ads shared were previously debuted during the Brit Awards for pop music in the United Kingdom on February 22. Now, Apple has just added them to its U.K. YouTube channel.

Beats 1 radio host Julie Adenuga narrates both new advertisements, which highlight a bevy of British artists while talking about Apple Music’s best features.

The ads are fast paced, quickly switching between different artists, while also highlighting specific Apple Music features such as Beats 1, curated playlists, and more. Like always, Apple ends the ad by touting that you can try its music streaming service free for three months.

Apple first launched its music streaming service around the world in June 2015. Since its launch, the service has gained over 20 million subscribers. However it still trails market leader Spotify by a long margin, which earlier this week reached a milestone of 50 million paying subscribers.

You can check both new advertisements below. Let us know what you think of the new ads in comments.

Apple Music – Best British Male

Apple Music – Best British Female