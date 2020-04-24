iPhone SE gets iOS 13.4.1 update ahead of launch

Apple releases iOS 13.4.1 update for the new iPhone SE owners, suggesting the handset will arrive with iOS 13.4 installed and will need a day-one software update.

The iOS 13.4.1 was released for other iPhones on April 7 to address an issue that prevented devices running iOS 13.4 from participating in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier. Release notes for the update are below:

iOS 13.4.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone. Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier.

Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing a Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail.

That is the same changelog from earlier this month, so no surprises here. This means if you have an iPhone that you have already updated to iOS 13.4.1, you will not see a brand new version of the mobile OS ready to be updated. Your device should tell you you are already up to date.

The second-gen iPhone SE owners should update to iOS 13.4.1 (build 17E8258) right away, which comes in at a 3.83 GB download. You can install the new update over-the-air through the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

The second-gen iPhone SE was announced last week and features a compact design, 4.7-inch Retina HD display, Touch ID, and A13 Bionic processor. It starts at just $399. Apple started taking pre-orders on April 17 and the first deliveries of the new device will arrive today.